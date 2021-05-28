New trails added at Lake Wanahoo

WAHOO – Reignite a sense of adventure and immerse yourself in nature along the natural prairie grass path only a few minutes outside of Wahoo.

Thanks to a successful 2020 season, the Lake Wanahoo NRD Recreation Area has added 4.5 miles of primitive hiking and biking trails to the existing trail system.

Staff at the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District (LPNNRD) has been busy constructing and mowing the new areas along the north section of the breakwater. A few final touches will be put in place over the next few weeks, just in time for summer.

In celebration of National Trails Day, the LPNNRD will offer bandanas – featuring a map of the new trail system – to the first 100 individuals who walk the new trails on Friday, June 4. A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce will begin the festivities at 10 a.m. near the breakwater on the east side of Lake Wanahoo.

The Lake Wanahoo Education Building will be open for refreshments following the ribbon cutting ceremony. Log booklets will be available for purchase for hikers to log their miles and journal about their hiking or biking adventures at Lake Wanahoo.

“The Lower Platte North NRD is excited to offer these new primitive trails and allow our outdoor enthusiasts the opportunity to plan and experience their next adventure at Lake Wanahoo,” said Eric Gottschalk, LPNNRD general manager.