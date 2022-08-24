New flooring continues Valparaiso library’s hot streak

VALPARAISO – When Debi Woodburn took over in February as director at the Valparaiso Public Library, she was inheriting an operation that was still recovering from COVID-19 and from a previous library director’s ousting after they used library funds to make personal purchases.

“There’s been a lot of trauma, and I don’t know a lot about it or all about it,” Woodburn said in March. “But I know people have kind of backed away from the library, I think, because of it. But they are really starting to come back in, I feel like.”

After more than six months in charge, people have returned to the library, and Woodburn has the numbers to prove it.

In November 2021, there were 15 visitors to the library. In July 2022, there were 259.

“I think the community just was kind of hurting, but it’s really coming back together,” Woodburn said on Monday. “I’m just thrilled about it after everything that happened.”

That surge can be attributed in large part to the educational and community events that Woodburn has held at the library, from a mural painting project to a weekly walking club.

“I just keep throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks and what people like to do,” Woodburn said. “I’ve also increased the kids’ activities a lot.”

The library saw steady attendance for its summer reading program, which had a nautical theme with activities like a “Commotion in the Ocean” scavenger hunt and an educational program on oysters. One of Woodburn’s first speaker events was from a young beekeeper from Raymond who harvests his own honey.

Woodburn had plans of expanding the library’s programming when she took over, but she’s also been working to secure funding for necessary interior improvements. In April, she received a $5,000 matching grant from the Kreutz Bennett Donor-Advised Fund to update the library’s carpet. Jones Bank of Valparaiso provided the matching funds for the grant.

Last week, the library’s books were boxed up, the bookshelves were cleared and moved out to make way for the new carpet’s installation. And on Monday, movers returned with the thousands of books and bookshelves to stand on the new carpet.

Woodburn said she also received three grants through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and some of the money will be used to pay for new TVs on the library’s main floor and lower level.

“We’ll be able to do more community events where we can stream videos and do different things,” she said. “I look forward to doing that over the winter.”

Also in her plans are updates to the library’s young adult room, which will receive new titles, a fresh coat of paint and a chalkboard. Woodburn said she’s been trying to listen to feedback about the books her visitors want, and the grants have helped pay for hundreds of new copies.

With all of the hardcovers and paperbacks stacked in moving boxes, Woodburn is treating the opportunity like a cleanse allowing her to reorganize the library’s shelves. She said the old cataloging system’s fiction section wasn’t intuitive.

“I’m going to take my time and really try and do it right, make it make sense and make it easy for everybody who comes in,” she said.

The visitor totals will likely be lower for August, Woodburn said, as the library has been closed for about two weeks to make way for the new carpet. But once she’s back to hosting events, the numbers should trend back toward the mean.

Even more than the attendance, Woodburn said she’s just happy that people are seeing value in the library again. She hopes to host more speakers in the coming months, and one of her next planned events is a “pooch parade,” which is just what it sounds like.

“There are not that many opportunities (in Valparaiso) as far as anything that a community center would offer,” she said. “But that’s the way I’m thinking the community wants to see the library.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.