CERESCO — When Domonique Harris came to Ceresco, it was something like opening to the first page of a new book. From where she started, you could call this the sequel.

The new Ceresco Community Library director and librarian, who graduated last week from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with degrees in English and film studies, said she has wanted to be a librarian since she was a kid.

“I was always in the library,” Harris says of her school age years in Alliance, Nebraska. “I remember, maybe in fourth grade, I would go to the library two times a day.”

She regularly won school reading contests, even when competing with grade levels several years ahead of her.

In middle school, her AP English teacher was also her librarian, and the two became close. The librarian let Harris help scan books on weekday afternoons.

“It was my favorite place,” she says.

She spent last summer as an intern with Lincoln City Libraries, learning the Dewey Decimal System and the ins and outs of a public library. More important than the day-to-day operations, she said, were the programs the libraries offered to its patrons.

“I think I just really fell in love with the services that libraries provide, more than just books,” she said. “They’re really important for communities.”

Harris started in her new role on April 9, and so far, she’s seen Ceresco residents of all ages stopping in, just about every day. Her favorite part of the job is getting to know people and learning what they’re interested in.

“There will be people who come in over and over again,” she said. “It’s just fun to talk to them and learn what they like, what their favorite books are, or if they don’t like a book. It’s fun to talk to people when they’re passionate about something.”

As much as books and reading will be prioritized under Harris, she says her main goal is to make the library a community space where people come to hang out as much as to find their next favorite author.

“They don’t even have to check out a book,” she said.

She plans to keep the library’s current programs running, and to eventually create more reasons for Cerescoans to stop in.

A book sale of older titles is underway and ends on May 31. It will clear the way for Harris to replenish the library’s adult section, which now has plenty of room to grow. She’ll start by adding to the inventory of murder-mystery books, which she said are very popular.

The library also just wrapped up its weekly youth storytime sessions, which on Thursdays invites kids younger than five to take in a picture book.

“We get a lot of the younger kids in on Thursday mornings,” she said. “It’s super fun. They love it.”

Harris is focusing now on launching this year’s summer reading program, which kicks off in June. Having children in the library is a welcome sight for her, as it means literacy is being taught from a young age. Plus, there are implications for the readers of tomorrow.

“When kids come to the library and they’re in a library environment, it makes them keep coming to the library when they’re older,” she said. “Then, their kids will come to the library, and it creates a generational cycle of people who use the library.”

If that’s what happens, then Harris thinks she will have done her job. To her, her work as a librarian can make a real difference to people in Ceresco. And that starts with being in tune with each person who walks in the door.

“It’s nice if you know a lot about books in general, but if you only know about books you’re interested in, you aren’t going to be able to serve your community,” she said. “A good librarian is someone who’s knowledgeable about the people they’re serving.”