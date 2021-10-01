Neumann wins tourney

CRETE – Four Class B schools did not phase the Class C No. 2 Wahoo Bishop Neumann softball team, on their way to the Crete Tournament championship on Sept. 25. The Cavaliers knocked off Crete 14-4, Elkhorn North 10-6, Aurora 12-0 and Class B No. 9 Blair 7-4.
Heading into the bottom of the third in the championship against the Bears, Neumann found themselves trailing 3-0. It was at this time, they rebounded with five runs to take a 5-3 lead, on a single by Swartz to center and then Mayberry hit a grand slam to centerfield.
Neumann would score one run in the fourth and another in the sixth to take the lead. They came on an error that scored Quinn at third and a sacrifice bunt by Quinn that drove in Logan Sylliaasen.
Striking out five batters in seven innings of work was Kaylee Sabatka. Mayberry led the team with four RBI and Quinn and Swartz both drove in one run.
In the semifinal, the Cavaliers made quick work of Aurora, beating them in five innings by run rule. In a high scoring fifth, Neumann tacked one run on with a sac fly by Hilary Kabourek, a two-run homer by Swartz and a double hit by Hattie Bohac.
Pitching five innings in the win was Sabatka with three strikeouts. Bohac and Swartz led their team with three RBI and Mayberry and Aubrey Sylliaasen each had two.
Against Elkhorn North, the Cavaliers got their toughest test of the tournament. It was tied at 6-6 heading to the bottom of the seventh and Neumann was able to score four runs.
With Mayberry starting on second per extra inning rules, Logan Sylliaasen singled to left, and then Emma Kavan was intentionally walked to load the bases. That ended up being the wrong decision, with Schulz laying into a pitch and hammering it over the centerfield fence for a grand slam.
Logan Sylliaasen pitched two innings in the game and gave up four earned runs, while Sabatka pitched four innings, gave up two earned runs and had four strikeouts.
In the Cavaliers first win of the tournament over Crete, Sabatka pitched four innings and had four strikeouts, while Adelyn Zwick pitched one inning with no runs given up. Mayberry had three RBI in the game and Kavan, Kabourek and Aubrey Sylliaasen had two.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.