Neumann wins tourney

CRETE – Four Class B schools did not phase the Class C No. 2 Wahoo Bishop Neumann softball team, on their way to the Crete Tournament championship on Sept. 25. The Cavaliers knocked off Crete 14-4, Elkhorn North 10-6, Aurora 12-0 and Class B No. 9 Blair 7-4.

Heading into the bottom of the third in the championship against the Bears, Neumann found themselves trailing 3-0. It was at this time, they rebounded with five runs to take a 5-3 lead, on a single by Swartz to center and then Mayberry hit a grand slam to centerfield.

Neumann would score one run in the fourth and another in the sixth to take the lead. They came on an error that scored Quinn at third and a sacrifice bunt by Quinn that drove in Logan Sylliaasen.

Striking out five batters in seven innings of work was Kaylee Sabatka. Mayberry led the team with four RBI and Quinn and Swartz both drove in one run.

In the semifinal, the Cavaliers made quick work of Aurora, beating them in five innings by run rule. In a high scoring fifth, Neumann tacked one run on with a sac fly by Hilary Kabourek, a two-run homer by Swartz and a double hit by Hattie Bohac.

Pitching five innings in the win was Sabatka with three strikeouts. Bohac and Swartz led their team with three RBI and Mayberry and Aubrey Sylliaasen each had two.