Neumann falls short in Norfolk

NORFOLK - The Wahoo Neumann Football continued through their brutal early season schedule with a road game at perennial powerhouse Norfolk Catholic on Sept. 3. The Cavaliers competed hard in the game and led at the half, only to fall by a final of 27-24.
Neumann was able to score their first touchdown of the season in the first quarter. It came on a 33-yard run by Connor Schutt.
The Knights answered back in the second quarter with a drive that moved them inside Neumann’s ten-yard line. From three yards out, Karter Kerkman was able to get in for a score to tie the game up.
Back with the ball, the Cavaliers found a way to move the ball deep into Norfolk Catholic’s territory. With the clock running low in the half Neumann decided to send John Lilly out for a 38-yard field goal.
Despite the kick going horizontal, it sailed just inside the left upright to give the Cavaliers a 10-7 lead heading into the break.
Out of halftime, it looked like a different team that the Knights put on the field. They came out focused and ready to move the ball on offense.
It started with their opening drive where they ran the ball on every play. The drive concluded with a one-yard run by Karter Kerkman. After the missed extra point, it was 13-10 in favor of the Norfolk Catholic.
It soon became 20-10 for the Knights heading to the fourth quarter after Brennan Kelley who started the game with an interception, completed a twelve-yard pass to Carter Janssen.
Neumann cut the lead back down to one score with a good offensive possession to begin the final frame. It came on a 54-yard run by Calvin Sassaman.
Norfolk Catholic looked to have put the game away with another touchdown run by Kerkman when the Cavaliers scored their second touchdown of the quarter. Silas Mongar was able to break free for a 15-yard score with 1:54 left.
Due to the clock situation, Neumann tried an onside kick that the Knights recovered.
Schutt finished with 158 passing yards, 71 rushing yards, and one rushing score for Neumann. Sassaman led the team with 74 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Mongar had 55 rushing yards and one score. Hauling in six receptions for 93 yards was Trenton Barry and Sam Stuhr had 39 receiving yards on two catches.
Defensively Trent Moudry had 10 tackles while Mongar and Barry recorded eight. Recovering a fumble apiece in the game were Kanon Cada and Calvin Sassaman while Luke Meis picked off one pass.
The Cavaliers have their home opener this week against Doniphan-Trumbull.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.