Neumann falls short in Norfolk

NORFOLK - The Wahoo Neumann Football continued through their brutal early season schedule with a road game at perennial powerhouse Norfolk Catholic on Sept. 3. The Cavaliers competed hard in the game and led at the half, only to fall by a final of 27-24.

Neumann was able to score their first touchdown of the season in the first quarter. It came on a 33-yard run by Connor Schutt.

The Knights answered back in the second quarter with a drive that moved them inside Neumann’s ten-yard line. From three yards out, Karter Kerkman was able to get in for a score to tie the game up.

Back with the ball, the Cavaliers found a way to move the ball deep into Norfolk Catholic’s territory. With the clock running low in the half Neumann decided to send John Lilly out for a 38-yard field goal.

Despite the kick going horizontal, it sailed just inside the left upright to give the Cavaliers a 10-7 lead heading into the break.

Out of halftime, it looked like a different team that the Knights put on the field. They came out focused and ready to move the ball on offense.