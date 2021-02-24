Nelson case bound to district court

WAHOO – Jeffrey Nelson’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saunders County Court was waived and bound over to District Court two days prior to the hearing.

Nelson, who lives in rural Valparaiso, was arrested on Feb. 8 on nine counts of possession of child pornography and one count of intent to distribute child pornography. He was released the same day after posting 10% of the $250,000 bail.

Nelson was previously employed by Raymond Central Public Schools as a speech and drama teacher. In a statement released on Feb. 8 by the school district, officials reported Nelson was permanently removed as a teacher “several weeks” before. The statement also said the school district is working with law enforcement to assist the investigation and ensure student safety.

Wahoo Newspaper reached out to Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel on Monday. He reported the district had no further comment at this time.

Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said that the county believes that no Raymond Central students were depicted in the images and videos found in Nelson’s home during a search warrant executed by the Nebraska Attorney General investigators on Jan. 7.