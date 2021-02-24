Nelson case bound to district court

WAHOO – Jeffrey Nelson’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saunders County Court was waived and bound over to District Court two days prior to the hearing.
Nelson, who lives in rural Valparaiso, was arrested on Feb. 8 on nine counts of possession of child pornography and one count of intent to distribute child pornography. He was released the same day after posting 10% of the $250,000 bail.
Nelson was previously employed by Raymond Central Public Schools as a speech and drama teacher. In a statement released on Feb. 8 by the school district, officials reported Nelson was permanently removed as a teacher “several weeks” before. The statement also said the school district is working with law enforcement to assist the investigation and ensure student safety.
Wahoo Newspaper reached out to Superintendent Dr. Derrick Joel on Monday. He reported the district had no further comment at this time.
Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said that the county believes that no Raymond Central students were depicted in the images and videos found in Nelson’s home during a search warrant executed by the Nebraska Attorney General investigators on Jan. 7.
Nelson’s Internet Protocol (IP) address was flagged by Attorney General Investigator Edward Sexton because it had participated in the sharing of files that “depict children under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the affidavit. This occurred between Nov. 29, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021.
Investigators obtained explicit images and videos of 3 to 14-year-old children performing sexual acts with or for adults during search warrants executed at Nelson’s home in rural Valparaiso. Items seized included a laptop, digital camera, digital video camera and a go pro camera from Nelson’s home.
On the charge of intent to distribute, the court documents state that Nelson “did knowingly, deliver, distribute, trade or provide another person, any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct which has a child as one of its participants or portrayed observers” from Nov. 29, 2020 to Jan. 7, 2020.
Since he was arrested and released, Nelson was ordered to not interact with any person under the age of 18 years other than his own children.
Nelson’s arraignment date will be March 22 at 1 p.m. in district court.