Nebraska Wave start June with a .500 record

BETHANY- The Nebraska Wave 16 and under finished with a 2-2 mark to start June in four games played in Bethany, Oklahoma over the weekend. They defeated New Mexico Stixx 16 and under 9-1 and then lost to Arsenal Fastpitch 15 and under 2-1 on June 4 and then won 3-0 against Colorado Venom 16 and under and lost to Oklahoma Shock 16 and under 5-4 on June 5.

Against the Stixx, the Wave was able to care of business with an eight run rule in three innings.

To start the game off, New Mexico ended up walking three batters to load the bases with one out. A single from Olivia Grube and then a triple from Alexis Shepherd tripled to right field scoring four runs.

A groundout from Hannah Allen brought Shepherd to the plate and made it a 5-0 contest in favor of Waverly.

In the second inning, the Wave got two baserunners with one out on a single from Tarryn Hartman and then a walk by Brooklyn Stutzman. A single from Mak Thomas increased the lead to 6-0.

The final three runs of the team based out of Waverly came on a double from Shepard to left field that scored one and then a single from Mya Rourke to center that drove in two.

Finishing with one hit and three RBIs in the win was Grube. Coming up with two hits and two RBIs were Rourke and Allen, Shepherd, and Thomas all had one run driven in.

Pitching a complete game with one earned run given up and four strikeouts was Brooklyn Stutzman.

In a low scoring contest against Arsenal, it was the Wave who came up short by a score of 2-1.

Early on, the Wave was able to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. The inning started with Grube tripling to center field and then she was driven in on a single left field from Shepherd.

Arsenal would tie the game back up with a homer in the top of the third and then plated what would be the winning run with a double in the top of the fourth.

Shepherd finished with one hit and one RBI in the victory. Pitching five innings with two earned runs given up and three strikeouts was Hartman.

After suffering a loss to end Saturday, the Wave was able to deal a shutout against the Colorado Venom to start Sunday.

The first two runs scored by the Wave came in the bottom of the second. With a runner on the starting pitcher Hannah Allen helped herself out with a double to left field that scored a run and then the next batter Kaysha Swartz singled to left field scoring courtesy runner Shepherd.

With two runners on in the bottom of the third with one out, Thomas was able to get ahold of a ball and send it to right field driving in the Waves third run of the contest.

Coming up with one hit and one RBI was Swartz, Allen, and Thomas. Pitching four innings with five strikeouts and no earned runs given up was Allen.

In the final game of the trip to Oklahoma, the Wave fell behind 3-0 to Oklahoma Shock.

They mounted a comeback with one run in both the second and third innings. In the second inning, Grube tripled to start the inning and then scored on a groundout by Allen. Stutzman doubled to left field in the third inning which brought Roni Reimers home.

Trailing 5-2 in their last bat of the game, Claire Wisnieski signaled to right field with one out. A home run to center by Grube in the next at-bat pulled the Wave within one of the Shock.

That ended up being as close as they would get with Shepard flying out to center to end the game.

Grube was the offensive leader with a two RBIs on a two run homer, while Stutzman and Allen each had one run batted in. Giving up five earned runs with three strikeouts in three innings of work was Allen.