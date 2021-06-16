Nebraska expressway program moving forward

The result?

Contracts to begin work on a couple of key segments were signed recently by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, but the major legislation pushed by the northeast Nebraskans — to issue bonds to jump-start about $400 million worth of construction — was put off until next year.

Fremont Sen. Lynne Walz, who introduced the bonding bill, said she agreed to postpone debate on the measure after meeting with Gov. Pete Ricketts, who opposes bonding and wants to retain the state’s conservative tradition of “paying as you go” to finance road building and other state projects. Ricketts agreed to visit Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk to explain the state’s plans.

Walz said there’s a possibility more money might be coming Nebraska’s way, either in the federal infrastructure bill being pushed by President Joe Biden or an $83 million request filed by U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, so it’s worth waiting to see.

“It kind of felt like we had a little leverage right now,” she said. “We’re not going to push (the bonding bill), but we’re not going to let it go away.”

Said Moser, “There’s been a little burst of activity. Now, if we can keep that momentum going.”