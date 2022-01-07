Mustangs take third-place at Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – Finishing with a 1-1 mark at the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29 was the Raymond Central boys basketball team. They were defeated by Johnson-Brock 57-37 and then won against Conestoga 49-43 the next day.
Against the Cougars on Wednesday, Raymond Central started out on a 7-0 run. That was fueled by a three from Isaak Fredrickson and a steal and jumper by him.
It was 18-13 in favor of the Mustangs after one-quarter of play.
The three-pointer continued to power Raymond Central in the second quarter. Wyatt Svoboda and Andrew Otto both made a three that put the Mustangs up 22-18.
The Cougars were able to get the game back within one possession at halftime but still trailed Raymond Central 26-23.
Conestoga’s solid finish to the first half carried over to the third where they outscored the Mustangs 13-7. This helped the Cougars go up 36-33.
The score remained very close throughout the fourth quarter.
Trailing by one with a minute remaining, Fredrickson fearlessly put up a corner three that gave Raymond Central a 43-41 edge. This ended up being the turning point, with the Mustangs going on to win by five.
Raymond Central needed all of Fredrickson’s 17 points in the contest to pull out the win. Otto was also in double figures with 10 points, scoring six points were Rhet Cotter and Eli White, Svoboda finished with five, Tate Roubal scored three and Josh White had two points.
It was a different outcome for the Mustangs against Johnson-Brock a day earlier. Raymond Central was able to keep the game close early, but in the end, the Mustangs couldn’t overcome the 48% shooting from the field by the Eagles.
Otto was able to supply Raymond Central with some energy early with a dunk that put his team up by one. Later on, Svoboda knocked down a three that tied the game at eight.
Heading to the second quarter, Johnson-Brock clung to a one-point advantage up 12-11.
The Eagles started the second by going on a 13-5 run. What was a 25-16 lead was trimmed down to 25-18 with a fast break layup by Fredrickson.
Eli White was able to make a three near the end of the half, but it didn’t change the fact that the Mustangs were outscored 16-7 in the second and trailed 28-18 at the half.
Joshua White was able to come up with a steal and a layup that kept the game at 10 points in the third. When the dust settled in the quarter, the Eagles led 39-26.
A layup in transition by Otto and threes from Fredrickson and Stover were the main highlights for Raymond Central in the fourth. Unfortunately, this didn’t stop Johnson-Brock from scoring 18 points, which were the most points scored by either team in any quarter.
Fredrickson paced the Mustangs in the loss with 10 points. Eli White was second on the team with seven points, while Otto had six, Josh Masek scored five points and Stover, Svoboda and Ben Kliment all had three points.
Raymond Central played at North Bend Central on Jan. 4. They take on Arlington at home on Jan. 7 and then are on the road at Centennial on Jan. 8.