Mustangs take third-place at Weeping Water

Raymond Central needed all of Fredrickson’s 17 points in the contest to pull out the win. Otto was also in double figures with 10 points, scoring six points were Rhet Cotter and Eli White, Svoboda finished with five, Tate Roubal scored three and Josh White had two points.

It was a different outcome for the Mustangs against Johnson-Brock a day earlier. Raymond Central was able to keep the game close early, but in the end, the Mustangs couldn’t overcome the 48% shooting from the field by the Eagles.

Otto was able to supply Raymond Central with some energy early with a dunk that put his team up by one. Later on, Svoboda knocked down a three that tied the game at eight.

Heading to the second quarter, Johnson-Brock clung to a one-point advantage up 12-11.

The Eagles started the second by going on a 13-5 run. What was a 25-16 lead was trimmed down to 25-18 with a fast break layup by Fredrickson.

Eli White was able to make a three near the end of the half, but it didn’t change the fact that the Mustangs were outscored 16-7 in the second and trailed 28-18 at the half.