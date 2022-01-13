Mustangs take third place and Logan Bryce picks up 100th win

WILBER- In what turned out to be a tough dual tournament hosted by Wilber-Clatonia on Jan. 7, the Class C No. 10 Raymond Central wrestling team took home third. The Mustangs accomplished this by compiling a 4-1 record.

After receiving a bye in round one, Raymond Central faced Lincoln Christian in their first dual. They were able to defeat the Crusaders 69-12.

Starting things off with a pin of Anthony Roth in 220 was Tyson Malousek. Elijah Ehlers at 106 pounds was also able to earn a pin over Emmett Cooley in a 1:11, and Jacob Schultz defeated Charlie Wienke in 0:27 with a pin at 120.

Logan Bryce at 132 pounds, kept his amazing season going by pinning Levi McGrew in 3:53. Picking up pins as well were Kyle Peterson at 152 pounds in a 1:13 over Jackson Cooley and Tie Hollandsworth and Mason Kreikemeier in a 1:21 against Malachi Davis and Jonathan Thompson.

Winning a 12-5 decision over Miguel McGrew at 145 pounds was Tucker Maxson.

In their second dual of the tournament, the Mustangs picked up five wins. This helped them to defeat Louisville 72-12.