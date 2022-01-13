Mustangs take third place and Logan Bryce picks up 100th win

WILBER- In what turned out to be a tough dual tournament hosted by Wilber-Clatonia on Jan. 7, the Class C No. 10 Raymond Central wrestling team took home third. The Mustangs accomplished this by compiling a 4-1 record.
After receiving a bye in round one, Raymond Central faced Lincoln Christian in their first dual. They were able to defeat the Crusaders 69-12.
Starting things off with a pin of Anthony Roth in 220 was Tyson Malousek. Elijah Ehlers at 106 pounds was also able to earn a pin over Emmett Cooley in a 1:11, and Jacob Schultz defeated Charlie Wienke in 0:27 with a pin at 120.
Logan Bryce at 132 pounds, kept his amazing season going by pinning Levi McGrew in 3:53. Picking up pins as well were Kyle Peterson at 152 pounds in a 1:13 over Jackson Cooley and Tie Hollandsworth and Mason Kreikemeier in a 1:21 against Malachi Davis and Jonathan Thompson.
Winning a 12-5 decision over Miguel McGrew at 145 pounds was Tucker Maxson.
In their second dual of the tournament, the Mustangs picked up five wins. This helped them to defeat Louisville 72-12.
All the victories came via the pin. The first one was by Phillip Karpov in 3:30 over Cody Lutz, it took both Travis Nelson and Peterson less than a minute to defeat Blake Dickey and Bryce McLain at 145 and 152 pounds, and Hollandsworth at 160 and Kreikemeier at 170 pinned Quincy Trent and Reed Toelle in 1:18 and 1:01.
The only loss Raymond Central had on the day came to Class C No. 3 Milford. They were defeated by the Eagles 39-30.
It was a close 4-0 decision for Schultz at 113 pounds against Cooper Rea. Cameron Shultz at 138 pounds and Maxson at 145 pinned Hunter Dickinson and Tyce Lopez in 3:15 and 2:51.
Coming up clutch with a 5-2 decision against Jack Chapman was Peterson at 152 pounds and Malousek was able to pin Ethan Buchli in 3:20.
In the final dual of pool play, Raymond Central made quick work of Johnson County Central. They scored 76 points compared to just six for the Thunderbirds.
At 113 pounds Schultz knocked off Logan Topp in a 1:21. Pinning Colby Strecker and Charlie Rinne were Remington Parham at 120 pounds and Hunter Stykes at 126.
After a long string of forfeits, Hollandsworth took on Brett Bohling at 160. He was able to pin him in 5:54.
Two more pins were recorded by Raymond Central from Logan Jelinek at 182 pounds and Henry at 195. Earning a 16-3 major decision against Phillip Kauffman was Malousek at 220 pounds.
After getting second place in Pool B, the Mustangs were up against Class C No. 9 Bishop Neumann who got second in Pool A. It was Raymond Central who came out on top for the second time on the year over the Cavaliers 48-27.
In the first match of the dual, Schultz earned a win over David Hart at 120 pounds. He was able to beat him 6-4 in sudden victory.
It only took Logan Bryce 2:19 to pin Cade Lierman at 132 pounds. Peterson had the next win with a 9-2 decision against Adam Ohnoutka at 152.
Hollandsworth at 160 pounds, Jelinek at 182, and Colby DenHartog at 220 picked up the last three wins for the Mustangs by pin. In 5:59 Hollandsworth pinned Joe Haerman, Jelinek defeated Thomas Vrana in 4:56, and DenHartog disposed of Palm in 0:22.
On top of the team success, there were some individual milestones for Raymond Central at the meet as well. Logan Bryce picked up the 100th win of his career.
The Mustangs are heading to the Arlington Invite on Jan. 15.