Mustangs take third at ultra-competitive Wood River Duals

Wood River Dual Tournament: In an eight team tournament the Raymond Central Wrestling team took second place with a 3-2 record. Winning the meet was Broken Bow with a 5-0 record and David City Aquinas came in second place with a 4-1 mark.

106 pounds: Sean Shultz of Raymond Central went 2-0 overall; 106 and 113 pounds: Elijah Ehlers of Raymond Central went 5-0 with two pins and a major decision; 126 and 132 pounds: Jacob Shultz of Raymond Central went 4-1 overall with three pins; 132 pounds: Remington Parham of Raymond Central went 2-2 with a decision victory and a pin; 138 pounds: Phillip Karpov of Raymond Central went 4-1 overall with three pints; 145 pounds: Wyatt Jelinek of Raymond Central went  1-1 overall; 152 pounds: Kyle Peterson went 4-1 overall with two pins, one decision win and a major decision; 160 pounds: Tie Hollandsworth went 5-0 with two pins, a tech fall and a major decision; 170 pounds: Cameron Shultz of Raymond Central went 3-1 overall with a pin, a tech fall and a decision win; 170 pounds: Jace Lickliter of Raymond Central went 1-0 overall with one pin; 182 pounds: Mason Kreikemeier of Raymond Central went 4-1 overall with two pins and a sudden victory; 195 pounds: Logan Jelinek of Raymond Central went 3-2 overall with two pins; 220 and 285 pounds: Tyson Malousek of Raymond Central went 2-3 overall with one pine; 220 and 285 pounds: Jude Burton of Raymond Central went 4-1 overall with four pins.

