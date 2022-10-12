Mustangs take down Eagles in straight sets at home

RAYMOND- In their final home match of the regular season, the Raymond Central Volleyball team was able to take down Arlington 25-10, 25-14 and 25-17 in straight sets on Oct. 4. It was the third straight win for the Mustangs and it improved their record to 10-12 on the year.

In the first set, Raymond Central raced out to a 3-0 lead after a kill from Quincy Cotter. A pair of kills from Madison Parham and Cotter increased the Mustangs edge out to 17-10.

The set was closed out with Cotter earning a kill and then an ace from Savannah Masek which gave the Mustangs a 15-point victory.

Trailing 5-4 in the second, Lubischer picked up a block that tied the set. That point spurred a run that was capped off with a kill in the middle by Cotter that put Raymond Central ahead 9-5.

The lead for the Mustangs stayed at four points after a long rally that ended with a kill from Lubischer. To close the second out, Adelyn Heiss and Katelyn Priefert got back-to-back kills which helped Raymond Central win by 11 points.

It was tied at 4-4 in the third when Lubischer picked another kill to give the Mustangs the lead. Raymond Central increased their advantage to 8-4 when the senior Parham found the floor with her shot on the right side.

The Mustangs closed the set out on a 17-13 run to pick up their second win of the season over the Eagles.

Pacing her team with 13 kills in the victory was the sophomore Cotter. Both getting four blocks were Alliana Miller and Heiss.

Dishing out 16 set assists was Masek and Heiss had another 12. Defensively, Taylor Oldfield picked up 15 digs and Brooklyn Maxson ended up with 14.

This week Raymond Central is taking part in the Capitol Conference Tournament. Their opening round match was against Ashland-Greenwood on Oct. 11.