Mustangs power themselves to 3-0

SCHUYLER – Raymond Central earned their third win of the season and their second road victory in a 54-8 win over Schuyler on Sept. 10. The convincing win was set up by a good first half where a lot of the Mustangs’ points were scored.

The first touchdown of the game came on a 44-yard pass from Rylan Stover to Travis Nelson. Later on in the quarter, Logan Bryce escaped for a 16-yard touchdown run putting the Mustangs up 14-0 after the first quarter.

Stover continued to do well in the passing game in the second quarter with three touchdown passes. The first one was a 21-yard completion to Andrew Otto, the second a 12-yard catch by Conner Kreikemeier and the final score was a 56-yard touchdown catch by Isaak Fredrickson.

Conner Kreikemeier also scored on a 50-yard run in the quarter.

When everything was said and done, it was 41-0 in favor of Raymond Central going into halftime.

To start the third quarter, Stover connected on his fifth touchdown pass of the game when he found Kyle Peterson for a 16-yard score. Later on in the third, Mason Kreikemeier found the end zone for the first time in the game on a 33-yard run that put Raymond Central up 48-0.