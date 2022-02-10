Mustangs moving in right direction with dominant wins

NEBRASKA CITY – The Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to pick up a pair of dominant wins against Conestoga and Nebraska City in the second to last week of the regular season. They defeated the Cougars 68-34 at home on Feb. 1 and went on the road and took down the Pioneers 52-34 on Feb. 3.

Against NC, the Mustangs were able to stampede out to a 5-0 advantage with a three-pointer from Rachel Potter. The next points for Raymond Central were a three from Madelyn Lubischer that kept the lead at five points.

By the end of the first quarter of action, the Mustangs had built a 20-9 edge on the Pioneers.

Lubischer and Potter continued to power Raymond Central’s offense with their three shooting ability in the second. Knocking down two threes was Lubischer and Potter made another to increase the Mustangs lead to 29-9.

Heading into halftime, Raymond Central was in command up 39-15.

The Mustangs used that dominant start to push themselves to the finish line in an 18 point victory. Raymond Central scored three points in the third quarter and 10 points in the fourth.