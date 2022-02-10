Mustangs moving in right direction with dominant wins

NEBRASKA CITY – The Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to pick up a pair of dominant wins against Conestoga and Nebraska City in the second to last week of the regular season. They defeated the Cougars 68-34 at home on Feb. 1 and went on the road and took down the Pioneers 52-34 on Feb. 3.
Against NC, the Mustangs were able to stampede out to a 5-0 advantage with a three-pointer from Rachel Potter. The next points for Raymond Central were a three from Madelyn Lubischer that kept the lead at five points.
By the end of the first quarter of action, the Mustangs had built a 20-9 edge on the Pioneers.
Lubischer and Potter continued to power Raymond Central’s offense with their three shooting ability in the second. Knocking down two threes was Lubischer and Potter made another to increase the Mustangs lead to 29-9.
Heading into halftime, Raymond Central was in command up 39-15.
The Mustangs used that dominant start to push themselves to the finish line in an 18 point victory. Raymond Central scored three points in the third quarter and 10 points in the fourth.
Finishing with 14 points was Lubischer and Taylor Oldfield scored 11 points. Potter had nine points, Quincy Cotter scored eight points, Bailey Grant dropped in five points, Kenna Gehle had three points and Hannah Kile finished with two points.
The week started off with a conference home game for the Mustangs against Conestoga. In that contest, Raymond Central shot 52% from the field and 42% from three in a 34 point victory.
With the score tied at 2-2 in the first, Potter was able to connect on a three. That lead was increased to four points at 14-10 when Gehle hit a three.
At the end of the first quarter, the Mustangs were out to a 16-10 edge.
What was a six-point lead to start the quarter, turned into a 13 point advantage with a three from Potter. Late in the quarter, Grant hit a triple as well putting Raymond Central up 36-18 at the half.
Lubischer started the third quarter off with a fast break layup off a turnover by the Cougars. A layup by Quincy Potter helped the Mustangs go up 53-24 with one quarter remaining.
There was no slowing down Raymond Central in the fourth, which despite having a decent lead was able to score 15. The final three points for the Mustangs came from Maddie Peterson with a three-pointer off the bench.
Potter had a game-high 16 points in the victory. Also in double figures was Lubischer with 12 points, Peterson scored eight points, Oldfield and Cotter had six points, Emaree Harris, Gehle and Grant finished with three points and Leslie Bos and Ellie White scored two points.