Mustangs move to 3-0

SCHUYLER – Raymond Central earned their third win of the season and their second road victory in a 54-8 win over Schuyler on Sept. 10. The convincing win was set up by a good first half where a lot of the Mustang’s points were scored.
The first touchdown of the game came on a 44-yard pass from Rylan Stover to Travis Nelson. Later on, in the quarter, Logan Bryce escaped for a 16-yard touchdown run putting the Mustangs up 14-0 after the first quarter.
Stover continued to do well in the passing game in the second quarter with three touchdown passes. The first one was a 21-yard completion to Andrew Otto, the second a 12-yard catch by Conner Kreikemeier, and the final score was a 56-yard touchdown catch by Isaak Fredrickson.
Conner Kreikemeier also scored on a 50-yard run in the quarter.
When everything was said and done, it was 41-0 in favor of Raymond Central going into halftime.
To start the third quarter, Stover connected on his fifth touchdown pass of the game when he found Kyle Peterson for a 16-yard score. Later on in the third, Mason Kreikemeier found the endzone for the first time in the game on a 33-yard run that put Raymond Central up 48-0.
The Mustangs finished the game with 546 yards of total offense. In the running game, they had 294 yards and they threw for another 252 yards.
Defensively, Raymond Central held the Warriors to just 135 yards of offense. Ninety-five of those yards were on the ground and another 40 came via the pass.
Doing a little bit of everything for the Mustangs in the win was Conner Kreikemeier, with 92 receiving yards and a touchdown and another 69 yards of rushing with one score. Stover completed 11 of 16 passes for 252 yards and threw for five touchdowns.
Anchoring the defense was Jace Lickliter and Mason Kreikemeier with six tackles. Recovering a fumble was Tyson Malousek and Isaak Fredrickson picked off a pass.
Raymond Central is returning home on Sept. 17 where they will take on a 2-1 Fort Calhoun team at 7 p.m.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.