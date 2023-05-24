OMAHA – The Raymond Central track team concluded the 2023 high school track season at the Class B State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke High School on May 17 and 18. In a tough field of competition, the Mustangs ended up scoring no points.

Sophomore Gavin Gehle was the first Mustang to compete in the triple jump. After three attempts, his best mark was 40-03.50, which earned him 18th place. Carson Staehr of Aurora won the event with a spectacular effort of 47-09.25.

On the track, Reid Otto took part in the prelims of the 300 meter hurdles. He placed seventh out of eight in heat three and was 17th place overall in a time of 42.52.

Winning the event for the second straight year was Jackson Roberts of Boone Central who edged out Jacob Horner of Elkhorn North by 1/10th of a second at the line with a 37.69.

In her first state track meet, Taylor Kopecky captured 17th place in the 200 prelims with a time of 26.86 for Raymond Central. Kennedy Wade of Bennington won the event and set a meet and state record on Wednesday by posting a 24.54.

Waverly won in the Class B boys team standings for the first time with 75 points and Blair was second with 47 points. For the girls, Norris captured first for the first time since 1978 with 72 points and Bennington was 14 points behind with 58.