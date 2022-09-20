Mustangs get 12th place at Bennington Invite

BENNINGTON- The Raymond Central cross country team traveled to take part in the Bennington Invite on Sept. 17. Finishing in 12th with 213 points were the Mustangs boys and Raymond Central girls didn’t have a team.

In the boy’s race, sophomore Cole Dubas led his team by getting 29th place. He finished in a time of 19:47.91.

Landon Lubischer was five spots behind in 34th place running a 19:57.44. Earning 73rd place was Ethan Norlen clocking a 24:23.45 and Joey White got 77th by running a 25:41.88.

The Mustangs had two girls compete in senior Mady Ayres and sophomore Ellie White. Getting 52nd place was Ayres in a time of 27:40.64 and White took 60th running a 29:09.22.

Winning the boy’s division of their meet was Bennington with 40 points and Seward got second with 44 points. The Badgers won the girl’s team standings as well with 32 points and Glenwood, IA got runner-up with 42 points.

Mason Houghton of Nebraska City was the top finisher in the boy’s race posting a time of 16:57.42. Taking second was Justin Sherman of Cornerstone Christian who ran a 17:09.64.

Tessa Greisen and Karnie Gottschalk of Seward were first and second in the girl’s race. Running a 20:51.14 was Greisen and Gottschalk came through in a time of 20:58.08.

This week Raymond Central traveled to the Malcolm Invite on Sept. 20.