Mustangs fall to Warriors in sub-district final

LINCOLN – The best season in almost two decades came to an end for the Raymond Central volleyball team on Oct. 27 in Lincoln.

Despite the loss, the Mustangs finished with a 19-10 record, their first winning season since 2002.

Prior to the setback against Lincoln Lutheran on Tuesday, the Mustangs played extremely well and earned an exciting come from behind win over Malcolm in the opening round of sub-district play on Monday night.

The Mustangs dropped the first two sets 22-25 and 18-25 before rallying to win the final three by scores of 25-21, 26-24 and 15-10.

Three different players finished in double-figure kills for Raymond Central and the team was led by senior Grace Mueller. Mueller piled up 15 kills in 53 swings to lead the offense. Juniors Hannah Kile and Emaree Harris added 11 kills apiece.

Kile was also effective from behind the service line while leading the Mustangs with four ace serves.

Harris was a force at the net defensively while leading RC with six ace blocks.

Junior Autumn Haislet was strong along the back row while leading the team with 31 digs.

Kile and senior setter Halle Heiss combined for 52 digs.