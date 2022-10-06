Mustangs end regular season with a pair of losses

LOUISVILLE- The Raymond Central Softball Team ended the regular season this past week with a pair of losses at Cass County on Sept. 29 and at home against Freeman on Sept. 27. The Wildcats were able to win 12-4 and the Falcons knocked off the Mustangs 10-0.

In the game against Cass, Raymond Central trailed 2-0 going to the top of the third inning. It was at this time that the Mustangs struck for three runs to go up by one.

To start the inning off, Miley McCoy singled to center with two outs. She would come around to score on a single to right field by Braelyn Christensen.

With a 2-1 deficit, Ella Menebroker and Lily Johnson reached base on a pair of errors that scored both Sava Hitz and McCoy.

The Wildcats wasted no time getting the lead back with their biggest offensive inning of the game with five runs in the bottom half of the inning. They tacked on another two runs in the fourth to put Raymond Central in a 9-3 hole.

McCoy and Ella Menebroker gave the Mustangs another chance to score in the top of the fifth with a pair of singles. A groundout by Johnson to second base drove in McCoy and made it a 9-4 contest in favor of Cass.

Three more runs put up by the Wildcats in the bottom of the fifth, increased their lead to eight runs and ended the game.

Finishing with one run batted in were Hitz and Johnson. Cali Springer pitched 2.2 innings gave up five earned runs and had four strikeouts. In relief, Kamerine Simmons went 1.1 innings and gave up two earned runs.

Two days earlier, the Mustangs took on Freeman in their final home game. The Falcons put on a clinic on the mound giving up no runs and then put up 10 runs over four innings.

Pitching three innings, giving up six earned runs and striking out one batter was Simmons. In one inning of work, Springer gave up no earned runs and had two strikeouts.

This week Raymond Central took part in the C-4 Subdistrict Tournament at Malcolm. The Mustangs took on the top-seeded Clippers on Oct. 3.