Mustangs earn second place at Platteview Invite

Platteview- The Class C No. 10 Raymond Central wrestling team kept their great start to the season going with another tournament plaque at the Platteview Invite on Dec. 17. The Mustangs finished with 140 points and Nebraska City were the tournament champions with 165 points.
The top finisher from the meet was Logan Bryce at 132 pounds who kept his undefeated season alive by getting first. He won his first three matches by pin over Noah McKenzie of Syracuse in 0:18, Zack Hartl of Elkhorn Valley in 3:17, and Gabe Hartman of Nebraska City in 5:58.
In the finals match, he met up with Javier Marino of High Plains. Logan Bryce ended up winning the match by a 7-1 decision.
Taking second place was Tie Hollandsworth at 160 pounds.
He finished 2-0 on his way to reaching the finals. The first win was against Colin Horst of Platteview in 5:07 by pin and then Aden Bourassa of Lincoln North Star with an 11-0 major decision.
Britton Kemling of Aurora was his opponent in the first place match. Hollandsworth ended up getting pinned by him in 3:08.
Four different wrestlers for Raymond Central took third place overall. They were Sophia Shultz at 106 pounds, Jacob Schultz at 120, Lennox Starr at 170, and Logan Jelinek at 182 pounds.
In the quarterfinals, Shultz was matched up against Gabby Ladenhoff of Elkhorn. It took her only 0:55 to pin her.
After that win, she was pinned by Drew Weddle of Nebraska City in 3:46 and then pinned Carter Wander of Syracuse. She defeated Karsten Hohm of Aurora with an 8-4 decision in her last match of the tournament.
In his first match, Schultz lost a 5-2 decision against Jace Goebel of Syracuse. He then responded with 11-1 and 10-0 major decision victories over Colin Kennedy of Aurora and Alex Borboya of West Point-Beemer.
The third-place match at 120 was a rematch for Schultz against Goebel. This time it was Schultz who pulled out a 3-0 decision.
Similar to Schultz, Starr was defeated in his first match by Brody Schmielau of Elkhorn in 0:32. Starr was then able to pin Garrett Bellis of Aurora in 1:42, Nathen Kaup of West Point-Beemer in 2:47, Barrett Bischoff of Syracuse in 3:51, and Callen Hauschild of Lincoln North Star in 4:35.
After receiving a bye in his first match, Jelinek lost an 11-5 decision against Mason Villwok of Elkhorn. He responded to that defeat by pinning Kaden Johnson of Nebraska City in 2:37 and Cameron Schramm of Falls City in 1:10.
Fourth place finishers for the Mustangs were Tucker Maxson at 145 pounds and Kyle Peterson at 152 pounds.
Maxson began his tournament by pinning Damian Stanley of Aurora in 0:56. He then was pinned by Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains in 4:54.
His second win of the tournament came by a pin in 2:27 against Dillon Drew of Elkhorn North and then won an 8-7 decision against Robert Gilkerson of Falls City.
To reach the third-place match, Maxson was going to have to beat Tieran Cox of Syracuse. He did just that by pinning him in 2:48.
In the end, Maxson was not able to wrestle the third-place match against Urkoski due to an injury suffered in his previous match.
Peterson finished the day going 2-2. He pinned Augustine Osantowski of High Plains in 2:39 in his first match and then he pinned Isaac Frederick of Falls City in 0:30 in his third match.
Despite not medaling Elijah Ehlers at 113 pounds, Colby DenHartog at 220, and Owen Kriekemeier at 285 all won at least one match.
Ehlers won a 5-4 decision against Colton Sprague of Syracuse and pinned Seamus Ryley of Platteview in 4:33. In his second match, DenHartog pinned Teyton Jones of Syracuse in 4:14, and Kriekemeier pinned Kaden Rieken of High Plains in 2:04.
The Mustangs will close out the first half of their season with a triangular at home on Dec. 21. This event will start at 5 p.m.