Mustangs earn second place at Platteview Invite

Maxson began his tournament by pinning Damian Stanley of Aurora in 0:56. He then was pinned by Wyatt Urkoski of High Plains in 4:54.

His second win of the tournament came by a pin in 2:27 against Dillon Drew of Elkhorn North and then won an 8-7 decision against Robert Gilkerson of Falls City.

To reach the third-place match, Maxson was going to have to beat Tieran Cox of Syracuse. He did just that by pinning him in 2:48.

In the end, Maxson was not able to wrestle the third-place match against Urkoski due to an injury suffered in his previous match.

Peterson finished the day going 2-2. He pinned Augustine Osantowski of High Plains in 2:39 in his first match and then he pinned Isaac Frederick of Falls City in 0:30 in his third match.

Despite not medaling Elijah Ehlers at 113 pounds, Colby DenHartog at 220, and Owen Kriekemeier at 285 all won at least one match.

Ehlers won a 5-4 decision against Colton Sprague of Syracuse and pinned Seamus Ryley of Platteview in 4:33. In his second match, DenHartog pinned Teyton Jones of Syracuse in 4:14, and Kriekemeier pinned Kaden Rieken of High Plains in 2:04.

The Mustangs will close out the first half of their season with a triangular at home on Dec. 21. This event will start at 5 p.m.