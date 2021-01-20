Mustangs compete in Arlington, finish third

ARLINGTON – The Raymond Central wrestling team finished third at the annual Arlington Invitational held at Arlington High School on Jan. 16.
The Mustangs scored 153.5 team points and finished behind only meet champ Milford and second-place finisher Logan View.
One first place finish and three runner-up finishes powered the Mustangs in Arlington.
152-pound junior Conner Kreikemeier racked up four more wins on Saturday while claiming a gold medal and improving to 22-3 on the year. Kreikemeier scored a 4-3 decision victory over Ethan Mullally of North Bend Central in the first
place matchup at 152.
113-pound freshman Jacob Schultz finished 2-1 in Arlington with his lone loss coming at the hands of Jacob McGee of Logan View in the 113-pound gold medal matchup. The 2-1 finish on Saturday moved Schultz’s record to 27-10 on the year.
Sophomore Cameron Schultz also recorded a second-place finish at the meet on Saturday.
Schultz went 2-1 in Arlington with his lone loss coming to Dru Mueller of Logan View in the 120-pound match for first place. The loss dropped the Mustang sophomore’s record to 18-10 on the year.
Senior Mitch Albrecht also finished second at the meet, posting a record of 2-1. Albrecht fell to 31-6 on the season after dropping a 12-3
major decision at the hands
of Konner Schluckebier of Milford.
Senior Gavin Soden added a third-place finish in Arlington. Soden finished 3-1 in Arlington and improved his season record to 28-10. His lone loss came against undefeated, defending state champ Josh Miller of Arlington at 170 pounds.
182-pounder Logan Jelinek also finished third at the meet after posing two wins against just one loss. His lone loss came at the hands of Dylan Silva of Logan View.
285-pound sophomore Justin Rothwell also added a third-place finish in Arlington after posting a record of 2-1.
Tucker Maxson (138) finished with a record of 3-2 in five contested matches in Arlington.