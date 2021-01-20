Mustangs compete in Arlington, finish third

ARLINGTON – The Raymond Central wrestling team finished third at the annual Arlington Invitational held at Arlington High School on Jan. 16.

The Mustangs scored 153.5 team points and finished behind only meet champ Milford and second-place finisher Logan View.

One first place finish and three runner-up finishes powered the Mustangs in Arlington.

152-pound junior Conner Kreikemeier racked up four more wins on Saturday while claiming a gold medal and improving to 22-3 on the year. Kreikemeier scored a 4-3 decision victory over Ethan Mullally of North Bend Central in the first

place matchup at 152.

113-pound freshman Jacob Schultz finished 2-1 in Arlington with his lone loss coming at the hands of Jacob McGee of Logan View in the 113-pound gold medal matchup. The 2-1 finish on Saturday moved Schultz’s record to 27-10 on the year.

Sophomore Cameron Schultz also recorded a second-place finish at the meet on Saturday.

Schultz went 2-1 in Arlington with his lone loss coming to Dru Mueller of Logan View in the 120-pound match for first place. The loss dropped the Mustang sophomore’s record to 18-10 on the year.