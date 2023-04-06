GENOA – Twin River stole a 13-11 victory from the Raymond Central baseball team with a sixth inning comeback on March 30 in Genoa. The Mustangs outhit the Titans 18 to 13, but eight errors came back to haunt Raymond Central in the end.

In the top of the first, Rylan Stover, Kyle Peterson and Colby Den Hartog all reached base with a single. With two outs, Hunter Sykes came up with a hit to right field that scored Mason Kreikemeier.

Next up was Wyatt Jelinek who hit a three-run homer to center field that increased the Mustangs’ advantage out to 4-0.

It didn’t take long for Twin River to tie the game in the bottom of the first. Three singles, a walk, an error and a fly out helped the Titans tie the game at four.

Raymond Central’s first two batters of the second were walked. They took advantage of the scoring opportunity with a pair of singles from Peterson and Mason Kreikemeier that gave the Mustangs a 6-4 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning, Twin River used a three-run shot to go up 7-6 heading to the top of the third.

Trailing 9-7 in the top of the fifth, Raymond Central answered back with three runs to take a one-run lead. After two walks to start the inning, Owen Kreikemeier unloaded a three-run shot to deep center.

After a scoreless fifth inning for the Mustangs, they couldn’t keep the Titans down again in the sixth. With two outs, an error in center resulted in three runs scoring and Twin River grabbing a 13-10 edge.

In their last at-bat, Raymond Central got one run back on a single to second by Peterson that scored Jacob Schultz.

Driving in three runs apiece with one hit in the loss were Jelinek and Owen Kreikemeier. Peterson had four hits and two RBIs and Sykes and Roubal both had at least one hit and one run batted in.

Going 1.1 innings with four earned runs surrendered and one strikeout was Stover. Pitching 4.2 innings with one earned run and two strikeouts was Peterson. Sykes registered 0.1 innings.

On March 31, the Mustangs returned home to take on Louisville. A six-run sixth inning powered the Lions to a 13-7 win over Raymond Central.

A majority of the Mustangs’ runs came in the third when they were trailing 4-1.

With one out, Den Hartog and Owen Kreikemeier got on base with a single. Another single, this time by Sykes to right field, made it a 5-3 game in favor of Louisville.

Later in the inning, Sykes came around and stole home on a passed ball and Jelinek was driven on a single in the infield by Ben Kliment. To close out the third, Peterson reached base on a hit to center that scored two and gave Raymond Central a 7-5 edge.

The Lions clawed back in front with one in the fourth and the fifth and then a huge six spot in the sixth. During the sixth, Louisville scored the runs on a double, a single and then a dropped third strike.

Pacing the Mustangs with two RBIs and two hits were Peterson and Kliment. Finishing with one RBI and two hits was Sykes.

On the mound, Schultz pitched 3.2 innings with three earned runs surrendered and three strikeouts. Jelinek went 3.1 innings, gave up one earned run and set four batters down on strikes.

To start the week, the Mustangs traveled to take on Class B No. 6 Waverly on March 28. Raymond Central didn’t play one of their better games and fell 26-1 to the Vikings.

Waverly did most of their damage in the second when they scored 17 runs. The bats never got going for the Mustangs who were limited to just two hits over five innings.

Finishing with one hit and one RBI was Stover.

Den Hartog pitched 1.2 innings as the starter on the mound giving up 11 earned runs with two strikeouts. In relief, Schultz went 0.2 innings and Jelinek pitched 1.2 innings with one strikeout.

Raymond Central played Class C No. 8 Auburn on April 3 and Central City/Fullerton/Centura on April 4 at home. The Mustangs third home contest of the week is against Platte Valley at 4:30 p.m. on April 6.