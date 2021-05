Multi-Activity Student Award recipients announced

LINCOLN – The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) and the Nebraska State College System (NSCS) are pleased to announce the 15,358 recipients of the inaugural 2020-2021 Nebraska State Colleges Multi-Activity Student Award.

The award recognizes students in grades 9-12 who participate in at least three NSAA sanctioned activities during the academic year. The Multi-Activity Student Award is based solely on each member school’s eligibility list submitted through the NSAA website. Each high school student who meets the NSAA eligibility criteria will be recognized and awarded a certificate of achievement.