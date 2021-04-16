Mead School Board talks improvements

MEAD – Improvements will be made inside and out at Mead Junior-Senior High School and also at the district’s elementary building.

The Mead School Board met inside the high school library on Monday night.

The board voted unanimously to approve a $153,000 technology order which will upgrade technology at the elementary school and at the high school. Mead Superintendent P.J. Quinn noted that some of the cost will be defrayed by nearly $87,000 in REAP funding and ESSR II (elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund).

The board also gave the approval to Quinn for the purchase of textbooks at a cost of $44,000.

Midwest Flooring will be replacing the carpet in the hallways of the high school to match the carpet that was installed last year in the commons area. The cost of the project will be $20,215. Twenty-one cartons of matching product remain at the high school and will be used to complete the project with additional materials as needed.

The ventilation in the main bathrooms inside the high school will also get an update this summer.