Lubischer leads the way for Mustangs at Malcolm

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central cross country team stayed close to home this past week heading down to Branched Oak Lake for the Malcolm Invite. The Mustangs boys team took 15th place with 234 points out of 17 teams.

“I thought the teams did their best that they could especially in the heat that they ran in, I loved how much the parents got involved to help cool them down during the race to try to prevent injuries in such a tough high temperature race day,” Raymond Central Head Coach Elijah Hackbart said. “Both the Sr. high girls and boys have shaved time off of their beginning 5k races which is super encouraging to see.”

Landon Lubischer was the top performer for Raymond Central getting 35th place with a time of 20:03.09.

Finishing right behind him in 36th was teammate Cole Dubas. He was only three seconds off Lubischer’s time by running a 20:06.43.

Earning 104th place for the Mustangs was the junior Ethan Norlen. His time for the course was 26:56.43.

Three spots back in 107th for Raymond Central was Joey White. The senior ended up clocking a 29:08.90.

In the girls race, the Mustangs had two runners with senior Mady Ayres and sophomore Ellie White. Leading the group with a 53rd place finish in a time of 28:02.01 was Ayres and Ellie White got 73rd running a 32:33.74.

Winning the meet was Milford on the boys side with 37 points and Lincoln Christian got second scoring 43 points. Individually, Carter Hohlen of Lincoln Christian hit the line first clocking a 17:23.92 and teammate Nolan Engel was second in a time of 18:01.74.

Getting first in the girls division was Lincoln Christian scoring 30 points and Lincoln High was second with 52 points. Kennedy Bartee of Lincoln High was the individual champ breaking the tape in a time of 20:27.54 and Lilly Kenning of Milford came in second posting a 20:52.50.

Raymond Central will be back at Branched Oak Lake for their home invite at 4 p.m. on Sept. 29.