LPSNRD public hearing on groundwater rules and regulations revisions

LINCOLN – The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) will be holding a public hearing on proposed revisions to the District’s Groundwater Rules and Regulations. The hearing will be Thursday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m. at the LPSNRD office, 3125 Portia Street in Lincoln.

Individuals wishing to testify in person on the proposed revisions will have the opportunity to do so at the hearing.

Written comments can also be submitted by email to probinson@lpsnrd.org or by mail to LPSNRD P.O. Box 83581, Lincoln, NE 68501-3581. Submit all comments by Friday, Jan. 6, 4:30 p.m.

The proposed revisions to the rules and regulations includes the creation of a Class 5 water well permit. The class is developed for high volume water users, using over 500-acre feet per year, equivalent to about 163 million gallons. The new class requires well additional surveying and analysis before an applicant is considered.

The proposed revisions also clarify district’s board of directors and administrative duties and assigned actions throughout the rules and regulations.

If you would like a complete copy of the proposed revisions of the Groundwater Rules and Regulations mailed to you, please call the office at 402-476-2729, or they can be viewed online at lpsnrd.com/gwpublichearing.