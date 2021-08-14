LPSNRD budget public hearing set

LINCOLN – One of the final opportunities for public input on the Fiscal Year 2022 Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Budget will be on Wednesday, Aug. 18. LPSNRD’s annual Budget Public Hearing will begin at 7 p.m. at the district office, 3125 Portia Street, in Lincoln.

In July, the LPSNRD Board of Directors gave tentative approval to the $33.8 million budget, which would require no increase in property taxes, compared to the FY 2021 Budget. The $10,156,870 property tax requirement would also match the FY 2020 requirement. An anticipated increase in district property values is expected to result in a tax levy decrease of approximately 5% and the overall budget would increase only less than 1%.

Public comment will also be welcomed when the budget receives final consideration by the board at its regular August meeting, which the Board has re-scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, beginning at 7 p.m. at the LPSNRD office. Both the Aug. 18 Budget Public Hearing and the Aug. 26 Board meeting will be in-person only. No virtual participation will be available. The latest public health guidelines will be observed.