Locals react to Chauvin verdict

However, there has been reaction within the Wahoo Police Department. Since Floyd’s death last May, some new policies have been put in place or current policies updated, according to Ferrell.

“We have improved our policies to include Duty to Intervene and Render Medical Aid, even though our officers have always had that understanding and practice,” he said.

Since Ferrell became chief of police in 2018, there has been an uptick in cases involving the mentally ill, he said. Since then, WPD had been assessing standard operating procedures in order to find ways to improve dealing with the mentally ill, as well as people in crisis and under the influence, the chief said. He brought some of this training over from his 33 years of law enforcement experience prior to coming to Wahoo.

“Our officers have completed Implicit Bias training and all of the Wahoo Police Department is attending CIT (Crisis Intervention Training), which focuses on working with the mentally ill and people in crisis.

Ferrell said law enforcement in general has always been aware that they are under scrutiny and should provide the best customer service when dealing with the public.