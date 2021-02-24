Local artist finds inspiration in Saunders County

This was in May 2020, just a few months into the pandemic.

Hansen said when she started she really didn’t have a certain style or process in mind, she was just exploring. Sometimes when she goes on walks or drives around she’ll create quick sketches or take photos and work from those photos.

While she sometimes works from photos, Hansen does not paint exactly what she is seeing. Sometimes she keeps it imperfect because flaws can make images more beautiful.

Hansen said using watercolor is different from other art medium because if she makes a mistake, it’s really difficult to fix it. With watercolor, all the mistakes and flaws show. But that isn’t always a negative for her.

“Sometimes I like the flaws,” Hansen said.

Her work can be found at Turtle Creek Gallery in Ashland or on her studio’s Facebook page, Stone Cottage Studio; on her website http://alissahansen.com/ or on Instagram @alissahansenart. Her studio is named after the home her family owns in Wahoo, which they had likened to a small, stone cottage when they first purchased it.