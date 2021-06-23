Light team falls in OT 95-93

FREMONT – Future Hastings College basketball player Trevor Kasischke was named MVP at the 14th annual Warrior All-Star Basketball Classic played inside the Wikert Event Center at Midland University on June 19.

Kasischke poured in a game-high 27 points and added 12 rebounds for the “Light team”, but it wasn’t enough as the “Dark team” was able to rally for the 97-95 win in overtime.

“Light team” teammate Brady Timm poured in 25 more, including 19 in the second half and overtime.

Mead graduate Hunter Pickworth scored 12 points for the “Dark team”

Elkhorn’s Colton Uhing was named the MVP for the “Dark team” after scoring 20 points and adding 12 boards.

Kevin Scheef and his son Jake coached the “Light team”.

