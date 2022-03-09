Life Could be a Dream: ‘Local legend’ Henderson to part with Hudson car collection

VALPARAISO – Collecting. It’s like a contagious bug, Darrin Pecka says, that infects its host and creates in them a compulsion to accumulate. Stuff. More and more stuff.

For some hosts, they feed their thirst with a specific kind. There’s a motel in Nevada, for instance, whose lobby is packed wall-to-wall with clowns in all forms. A diner in western Nebraska fills its shelves with hundreds of porcelain cookie jars.

Other collections are more conventional, but they’re niche, just the same: vintage bicycles, vinyl records, neon signs.

Darrin has the bug. A milder form, yes, but like a virus, he got it from someone else.

On a Friday in Valparaiso in late February, the afternoon sun is shining down on his shoulders and his stocking cap. He rummages through rusted car doors, fenders and bumpers that have accumulated over the years, mixing and matching the pieces to create some semblance of organization. His hands are protected by winter work gloves as he inspects the rusted car body parts strewn over straw-colored grass.

He doesn’t mind the work, though. He figures it’s the least he can do.

“Could be warmer, though,” he said.

He’s helping Jay Henderson, an old friend of his – they’ve known each other for years, but they’re about 50 years apart in age.

“He and (Jay’s wife) Polly always say I’m like another kid. They’re older than that for me,” Darrin said. They’re like another pair of grandparents.”

Darrin met Jay as a kid, first, he said, through his dad, Duane, who had taken Jay’s industrial tech class when he was a student at Raymond Central High School in the late ’60s. But it was Jay’s matte-black Hudson coupe – recognizable for many in Valparaiso – that drew Darrin’s admiration early on.

“Everybody knew who he was. Everybody knows what he had,” Darrin said.

Jay drove that car to school every day, and the family took it into Lincoln to get groceries – it was the family car, Polly said.

“Everybody in the four (Raymond Central) towns, they all knew that was Jay Henderson driving that Hudson,” she said.

That car was part of what made Jay a local legend in Darrin’s eyes. As a kid, he would knock on Jay and Polly’s front door and remind them that “Mr. Henderson can’t retire until I get to take his class.”

“I’d catch him if he was at the post office when I was a little kid, riding around on my bike, and I’d say, ‘You can’t retire until you teach me,’” Darrin said.

Darrin graduated in 2012. Jay retired the next year.

They’ve remained good friends, and now Darrin is helping prepare Jay’s Hudson car collection for an auction later this month.

Juncos and sparrows chirp from a winter-worn maple tree nearby, the base of which is keeping company with a late-’30s Hudson Terraplane coupe with suspended headlights. That’s Polly’s favorite of the bunch, though Jay interjects that the Terraplane series was an economy line and couldn’t keep up with a Hudson on a closed course.

Jay’s love for Hudsons was long and unconditional. But it took a fascination with some earlier cars to eventually lead him to the Hudsons. He was in elementary school when a neighbor who raced stock cars asked Jay’s dad, Wesley, to fix his ’35 Plymouth with the fenders partially removed.

“I’d never seen anything with the fenders off like that,” Jay said. “And I thought, ‘How do I get one of those?”

His dad – who farmed by trade, but knew cars – told him the car was nothing special: “Oh, it’s just an old car.” Plymouth was Chrysler’s budget line of cars, after all.

“Well, that’s what I want,” Jay thought.

Wesley had never thought of working on stock cars before the Plymouth came along, but as Jay says, his dad could “make any car run good.” It started a long and successful run racing stock cars in the summers.

Jay first saw a Hudson one summer when two drivers from Hastings brought a pair of them to a race in York. One was a six-cylinder, the other was an eight-cylinder.

“I don’t remember if we won or anything, but when I saw those Hudsons, I just went nuts, and have ever since then,” he said.

He was drawn to the eight-cylinder coupe’s long wheelbase and its raised, plateau-like hood, which was built about six inches longer than the others, in order to conceal its straight-eight engine.

Jay wasn’t interested in the newer Hudsons that were coming out in the late ’40s and early ’50s, like the Hudson Hornet that became a NASCAR juggernaut and is best known today for its role in the Pixar movie “Cars.”

Their older Hudson eight-cylinder boasted 10 more horsepower than any other car on the track. That made it easy to win, he said.

“People said we were cheating. They always do when you’re winning.”

Their success with the Hudson even prompted a few inspections for tampering.

“We always passed. Dad just had the good mechanic skills,” he said. “We won a lot of races. I mean, a lot.”

Polly and Jay’s family friend Ardis Rosenberry said she went to a country school with Jay near Rising City, two years behind him. She remembers that he would spend recesses not on the see-saw, but with wood and knife in hand, carving a model of a Hudson. He raced the models with his classmates in the schoolhouse’s storm cellar.

“We thought of other things to play besides Ring Around the Rosie and that stuff,” Jay said.

His search for a stable of Hudsons started in Kearney during his college years, but he said he had competition in that area: a couple other Hudson “nuts” who had the means to buy up much of the area’s supply. He said those brothers, who lived in the Kearney County village of Wilcox, had more than 200 Hudsons.

“They would buy anything, and all I wanted was the coupes,” Jay said. “So, they didn’t care, they’d sell to me, so I got some from them.”

His idea of a nice date night with Polly in those days was taking her on a drive around the Nebraska countryside with their eyes peeled for any sign of Hudsons. The search took them to Colorado, Iowa and Kansas.

“He would keep his eye out for just about anything Hudson,” Polly said.

If you had the Hudsons, you needed to have extra parts, too, Jay explained.

“Where do you find a Hudson fender?” he asked. “Not close by.”

He accumulated up to 14 Hudsons over the years and restored three of them. He sold one to his brother, and it wound up on the cover of “Street Rodder” magazine. He got rid of the other two out of concerns that they would get dinged up.

“Once you get them done and you start driving them and they’re all painted up real nice, you’re worried about somebody jumping on them,” he said.

But Jay’s pride and joy is his matte-black Hudson with the hood and trunk painted a bright orange. He modified the car from a four-door frame, replaced it with a coupe body and installed a Chevy engine.

The license plate proudly reads “55J” – the 55 a reference to the first year that he ran a Hudson in a stock car series by himself, and the “J” referring to his name and that of his driver, Junior, who he said “couldn’t drive very good.”

“He just tore it all to pieces,” he said.

The door of that Hudson stock car still rests in Jay’s mammoth storage shed behind his and Polly’s home. A bright red “55” is emblazoned over a cream coat.

That same shed housed Jay’s Hudson collection for years, and it wasn’t often that the cars saw the light of day. Darrin said he had never seen the cars outside the shed.

“Nobody could believe that he had those cars in that building,” Polly said.

It wasn’t until recently that the Hudsons emerged. They’re lined up in the backyard now, like they’re on display at a car show. Some are rusted, others are heavily modified. One of them is a Terraplane. Two of them look road ready: a cream-colored one and a beige one, which was last registered in 1969, according to its license plate sticker.

The Hudsons aren’t out in the open for Jay to show off. The cars are the crown jewels of an online auction selling loads of automotive equipment, tools and memorabilia that Jay has accumulated over the years.

Jay suffered a stroke last summer, and doctors told him and Polly that its effects will eventually lead to dementia. They plan to move into a senior living center in south Lincoln.

“We will be there where he can walk the halls, and then he could go talk to the other guys there,” Polly said.

It’s Darrin’s job to get the cars and the heaps of parts organized. He doesn’t mind the work, though. He figures he owes Polly and Jay for all they’ve done for him and the Raymond Central community over the years.

If Raymond Central’s auto body tech program hadn’t been discontinued, Darrin would have liked to see it named for Jay, who taught thousands of kids in his 47 years at the school. He and Polly – who worked as a secretary – joined the district in 1966, the year before Valparaiso, Ceresco, Davey and Raymond consolidated.

“He dedicated his life to the school and the kids,” Polly said. “He was there on weekends and at night. He wanted to make sure that the kids all got a good start, having a good idea of what occupational things were available.”

Some of Darrin’s fondest memories with the Hendersons were on trips for their Power Drive electric car races, which tasked students with building light, safe and fast electric vehicles.

Jay led the Raymond Central team, and Darrin recalls a national race at Kansas City Motor Speedway. Rain pelted the cars, and Darrin was in the driver’s seat, with water seeping in through the wheel wells. A driver swap was supposed to happen at some point during the race, but Jay made the call to keep Darrin out there for the whole hour-long race.

Darrin remembers getting out of the car, soaking from the waist down.

“But we ended up winning that national race, and I could tell (Jay) was so excited,” he said.

When Darrin called in help to prep Jay’s Hudson collection for the auction, 25 former students – now an assortment of machinists, body men and electricians – showed up at the Hendersons’ house in Valparaiso, at the end of First Street, next to the railroad tracks. They came to move the Hudsons out of the storage shed, one by one, to see the light of day for the first time in years.

What meant the most to Jay was that each former student was doing well, and many of them had gone into mechanical fields. Darrin attributes that to Jay’s teaching.

“He turned a lot of people around,” Darrin said. “He’s changed everybody’s work ethic. That’s what I think. Why would I be here doing this?”

“You want to make sure you’re doing the right thing because you always want to make somebody like him proud,” he said.

Jay watched as his old students mingled.

“They were all laughing and having fun, and I thought, ‘I think this all worked out,’” he said.

The “55J” matte-black Hudson won’t be included in the auction, which Darrin was pleased to hear. He said he’d hate for the car to end up with an owner who wouldn’t take proper care of it.

But Jay’s days of driving it are done. After his stroke, doctors ruled that Jay was no longer roadworthy. But someone needed to get the car out of the shed. Jay and Polly got in the car, backed it out and drove it around the trees. Just Jay and Polly, borne along in a favorite Hudson. One last time.

“It was just so much fun,” Polly said. “It was like old times.”

