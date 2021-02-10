Library open with limited hours

WAVERLY – Waverly Community Library reopened to the public on Jan. 27 after being closed since the week before Thanksgiving.

However, there will be some restrictions. The library will have limited hours for the time being and will be closed Saturday through Tuesday and open Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Time in the library will be capped at one hour and only one person or adult with a child will be allowed in at a time. Masks are required for volunteers and strongly encouraged for patrons.

Library Board Member Kris Bohac said that the library made the decision to reopen because it seemed like it was once again safe to be open, even if there are limitations.

“It just seemed like it was an okay time to open back up,” Bohac said. “It was just about being sure we could do it safely.”

While the library was closed for those few months, it still offered the opportunity to participate in curbside book pick up, Librarian Lisa Westerholt said.