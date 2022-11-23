Legendary coach taking over at Raymond Central

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team will have not one, but two new head coaches coming into the 2022-23 season. They are legendary Nebraska high school girls basketball coach Trudy Samuelson and her husband Gary.

After not coaching for several years, Trudy Samuelson decided to jump back into the realm of high school basketball. The opportunity of running a program together for the first time is what sold the pair on taking over the position left vacant by former Head Coach Jeff White.

“I think it was just the allure of it and the fact that we have never coached together,” Trudy Samuelson said. “We thought it might be kind of a great opportunity to see if it works. I know I have gotten a lot of help from Gary as I have gone through it on my own. We just really want to build a program and then turn it over to someone who can carry it on.”

Trudy Samuelson is no stranger to success in the sport of basketball. At Bancroft-Rosalie she built a program that would make it to state in nine out of 10 seasons from 1999 to 2009. Along the way she picked up two Class D-1 state championships in 2001 and 2008 and revitalized the Malcolm girls basketball program while getting them to the state tournament in 2017.

“We have a lot of experiences,” Trudy Samuelson said. “I don’t think there are too many things we haven’t encountered or had to deal with. We have been really fortunate throughout our times in different programs to have really good athletes.”

The Samuelsons hope those experiences will help turn the Mustangs into a winner. Especially because they have more time to devote to the program than most coaches do.

“Being retired, really the only thing we have to do is prepare for the practices and the games,” Trudy Samuelson said. “When you are not having to teach and do lesson planning, well why not try it.”

Last season, Raymond Central had one of its strongest seasons in recent memory by going 12-9 overall. They lost several key seniors from the squad but bring back four letter winners in Madelyn Lubischer, Quincy Cotter, Bailey Grant and Taylor Oldfield.

“We don’t have many seniors and we have two juniors,” Gary Samuelson said. “We are basically dominated by freshmen and sophomores. Some of the sophomores played some last year, but this is going to be a new experience for all of us.”

One thing that Trudy and Gary Samuelson do know is the team is putting in lots of hard work leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. The hope is to see the girls continue to improve and potentially compete for a trip to the state tournament, which hasn’t happened at Raymond Central since 2003.

“Attitude has been right in terms of what they have presented to us,” Trudy Samuelson said. “We feel like we have some decent athletes here and were just hoping we can improve their skills and become a very successful team.”

The Mustangs kick off the season on the road at David City Aquinas on Dec. 2. Last season, Raymond Central knocked off the Monarchs 60-45.