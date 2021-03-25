Lady Vikings open with 1-1 mark

WAVERLY – The Waverly girls soccer opened the season with a dominating 10-0 win over Seward in Waverly on March 18.

The Vikings scored seven runs in the first half and added three more in the second while shutting out the Bluejays.

Senior Maddie Dutton earned the hat trick against Seward scoring three goals.

Senior Kieayra Reinwald and junior Elly Speicher added two goals apiece and Reinwald added two assists while scoring six points.

Senior Kelsey Cordes, senior Leah Rasmussen and freshman Olivia Hind scored a goal each.

Senior Landyn Michel dished out an assist on one of the Viking goals.

Senior Tara Tenopir earned the shutout win in goal for the Vikings.

Waverly returned to action on Saturday morning to play host to Omaha Gross Catholic.

Waverly struggled to get anything going offensive against Gross keeper Alexus Townsend. She was able to stop five attempts by the Waverly offense.

Tenopir made nine saves for Waverly, but Gross was able to get three past her, all in the second half.