Joakim happily jumps into county attorney position

“With a heavy heart, I say that I have made the decision to not stand for re-election,” Dobesh said at the July 27 Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Dobesh explained that he has lived apart from his wife, who is pursuing a career in the medical field in Michigan, for too long. On Aug. 3, Dobesh submitted his resignation letter which was then accepted by the county board.

That same meeting, the county board approved Joakim to fulfill Dobesh’s unexpired term beginning Sept. 1. Dobesh fully supported this decision and emphasized his support for Joakim again at his final county board meeting on Aug. 24.

“Jen is going to do a fantastic job, there’s no doubt about it,” Dobesh said.

Over the past month, Dobesh and Joakim worked together to prepare Joakim for her official start on Sept. 1. She said it was helpful that she knows just about every person who works in the building.