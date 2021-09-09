Joakim happily jumps into county attorney position

WAHOO – Jennifer Joakim is a service-oriented person.
After living and working in Valparaiso and Saunders County for 15 years, she has picked up the reins to be the newest county attorney.
“I felt like it was a good time to serve my county,” Joakim said.
Joakim grew up on the east coast in Massachusetts where she also received her education to become a lawyer. She attended New England College for her bachelors degree and Western New England College for her master of science and criminal justice administration.
Joakim has been in practice as a criminal defender for 22 years and has been practicing at Joakim Law Offices for the last 15 years while living in Valparaiso. Joakim has one son named John who lives with his wife Elizabeth in Denver. They are expecting twins who will be Joakim’s first grandchildren.
Because of her experience with her own law firm and briefly working as a public defender in Butler County, Joakim was already well-acquainted with Saunders County Courthouse and those who work there.
Former County Attorney Joe Dobesh had held the position for almost three years exactly after being elected in November 2018, but decided not to run again for election this coming November.
“With a heavy heart, I say that I have made the decision to not stand for re-election,” Dobesh said at the July 27 Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Dobesh explained that he has lived apart from his wife, who is pursuing a career in the medical field in Michigan, for too long. On Aug. 3, Dobesh submitted his resignation letter which was then accepted by the county board.
That same meeting, the county board approved Joakim to fulfill Dobesh’s unexpired term beginning Sept. 1. Dobesh fully supported this decision and emphasized his support for Joakim again at his final county board meeting on Aug. 24.
“Jen is going to do a fantastic job, there’s no doubt about it,” Dobesh said.
Over the past month, Dobesh and Joakim worked together to prepare Joakim for her official start on Sept. 1. She said it was helpful that she knows just about every person who works in the building.
Joakim said that while she has started this new position, she will be maintaining her law offices in Valparaiso in case re-election in 2022 does not pan out. Joakim was interested in this position because it’s a good fit for her and it’s more than just prosecuting.
There’s a lot to this position,” Joakim said.
Her maturity and experience also lend well to the position.
Joakim said she has a lot to look forward to with this position including working with her top-notch legal team, the county’s law enforcement and the county board on issues such as AltEn or the Highway 92/109 intersection.
“I’m just looking forward to doing the job I need to do,” Joakim said.
