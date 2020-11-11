Identity of human remains officially confirmed

WAHOO – The identity of human remains found last month in a field near Wahoo have been officially confirmed.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said last Friday that dental records positively identified the remains found as those of Nathan Fujan, who had been missing since late July.

On Oct. 20, a surveyor working in a field north of Wahoo found a body in a tree line near County Road 17 and County Road M. Deputies from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department and officers from the Wahoo Police Department arrived and confirmed it was a human body. The Nebraska State Patrol was called in to assist processing the scene.

An autopsy was conducted the next day, but did not positively confirm the identity of the body. The sheriff’s department turned to dental records to make the official identification.

Stukenholtz said the autopsy has not confirmed the cause of death yet, as the toxicology report is not completed. The sheriff said it could be another three or four weeks before the report is back.

However, law enforcement do not believe the death was of a suspicious nature, and the public is not at risk, Stukenholtz added.

Fujan, 23, was reported missing by family members in August. They had last seen him on July 28. Searches were done in August, including aerial and ground searches by the state patrol and a search of Lake Wanahoo with sonar by Nebraska Game and Parks. A volunteer group, United States ATV Search and Rescue, also brought out dogs to help with the search.