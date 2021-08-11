Hula experiences rodeo nationals for second time

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It really takes a village,” Ellie said.

Her parents Mike and Nancy and siblings Travis and Hailey were all in support of Ellie’s success. According to Hailey, the whole family rallies around rodeo, especially Ellie’s competitions.

“It’s really nice that we all can connect on something like that,” she said.

Hailey said she was “proud” and “in awe of her (Ellie’s) abilities.”

“I’m really proud of her because I would say that she rides my horse a lot better than I ever have,” Hailey said.

Hailey, who is three and a half years older than Ellie, said the family grew up around rodeo. She recalls Ellie starting the extracurricular activity when she was in sixth grade. Hailey also reminisced about passing down her horse Sonny to Ellie when she graduated from high school.

Sonny will now be passed down to a fellow cowgirl who will hopefully have a bright future with NHSRF. For Ellie, she said her future in rodeo may be put on pause except for Mid-States Rodeo Association competitions while she pursues a degree in biology with an emphasis in pre-dentistry at Doane University in Crete where she will also be on the cheer team.