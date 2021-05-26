Halbmaier earns silver medal

OMAHA – Three Mead jumpers finished the track and field season at the Nebraska State Track Championships at Omaha Burke Stadium on May 20-21.

Senior Becca Halbmaier proved that she belonged among the elite triple jumpers in Class D after a great Wednesday morning.

Halbmaier finished runner-up in the event and earned a silver medal after soaring to a career-best mark of 35-6.5 in the event.

Halbmaier also qualified

for the state meet in the long jump and competed in the event on Thursday morning.

She failed to qualify for the finals in the event after posting a mark of 15-1 in the third flight.

Teammates Hunter Pickworth and Tyler Pickworth also qualified for the state meet in the boys triple jump.

The Mead brothers competed in the Class D triple jump event on Thursday morning.

Hunter finished in 18th place in the event after posting a mark of 38-10.75, while Tyler finished in 21st place after getting measured at 38-5.75.

