GoFundMe for Waverly fire chief underway after cancer diagnosis

WAVERLY – Waverly’s fire chief likely isn’t used to having to ask others for help, but after 20 years with Waverly Fire and Rescue, it’s time for the community to give Jared Rains some support of his own, says Waverly firefighter Caleb Bishop.

Rains was diagnosed with 3PTA prostate cancer on July 27 and underwent surgery on Sept. 1. Bishop said Rains and his family are waiting to receive testing results from the Mayo Clinic in the coming weeks.

To alleviate some of the financial burden on Rains’ family, Bishop started a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. So far, it’s raised about $2,000. He said any donation helps as Rains starts any necessary treatment and is kept from work.

“The bills don’t stop just because you’re not at work,” Bishop said.

There is no deadline to raise the money, but Bishop said the family would appreciate any help from the community.

“I just look at it like … when the pager goes off, we go serve the community, and now it’s kind of time for him to sit back and let the community take care of him for a little bit,” Bishop said.

The fundraiser can be found here.