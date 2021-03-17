Gas prices see hike after record low temperatures

“Luckily we were hedged heavier this time,” he added.

Customers who utilize Equal Pay for their natural gas bill will want to consider calling the Wahoo Utilities office to discuss the impact on their bill. Hurst said he suggests increasing monthly payments about $15 to adjust for the increase. The utility also is also waiving the policy barring customers who have been in the system less than a year from using Equal Pay.

About half of the natural gas customers in Wahoo have received their bills and notices about the increase at this time, Hurst said. So far, there have been few complaints.

“There’s been a lot of relief that it was not a much more dramatic increase,” he said.

Although Wahoo Utilities was in perhaps the best position it could have been under the circumstances, Hurst said they will look for ways to prevent this from happening again. They are discussing purchasing options with Clayton Energy and may update technology to include the use of synthetic natural gas.

“We definitely are not going to sit around with our feet flat,” Hurst said. “We’re going to keep looking at different options over the next year.”