Gas prices see hike after record low temperatures

WAHOO – Natural gas customers in Wahoo expected a change in their bill after the cold snap in February. But many are finding out the rate hike isn’t as bad as it could have been.
Wahoo Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst said buying natural gas ahead of time and decisions made by the Board of Public Works have reduced the increase in rates by about half.
“The ultimate goal was to protect customers from the dramatic cost and the impact of high spot gas prices,” said Hurst.
A five-day stretch of record low temperatures from Feb. 13 to 17 in Nebraska and other areas of the country created a natural gas shortage that caused prices to spike, Hurst explained. Wellhead areas in Texas were not winterized, causing natural gas suppliers to shut down production, which in turn created an imbalance in the supply/demand cycle.
Hurst said they anticipated it would cost $220 to $240 per customer to make up for the gas price hike. But measures were taken to reduce the impact to about half of that.
Wahoo Utilities buys gas about a month ahead of time through a purchasing agent to help lock down prices, Hurst said. Clayton Energy in Wahoo is the city’s purchasing agent, and they generally keep the public utilities company at 80% going into winter.
“We try to be as protected as we can,” he said. “Everything we were doing was on a pretty normal process for us.”
This winter, Wahoo Utilities had a little more than 80% of their gas purchased because of a warm period in November and December, Hurst said. That resulted in the utility having 106% of the natural gas purchased that they would have normally used during this period in February.
But the cold snap increased usage dramatically, causing the utility company to purchase more gas on the spot market. In the end, Wahoo Utilities spent $511,000 during this period, Hurst said.
That cost could have been passed directly on to the customer. But Hurst and his management team came up with three options for the Board of Public Works to ponder during a special meeting on March 3.
The board chose the option that used $200,000 from the utility’s cash reserve to help offset about 40% of the increase.
The option also includes a one-time rate increase based on usage that can be spread out in payments. Hurst said the board felt this option also recognizes customers who took special efforts to reduce natural gas usage during the cold snap.
“We had a lot of customers that went out of their way to keep usage down when it was so cold,” he said.
The last time the utility had to dip into cash reserves was 2017, when the spot market jumped to $68 per dekatherm. Hurst said in the recent cold snap, the increase was as high as $600/dekatherm.
“Luckily we were hedged heavier this time,” he added.
Customers who utilize Equal Pay for their natural gas bill will want to consider calling the Wahoo Utilities office to discuss the impact on their bill. Hurst said he suggests increasing monthly payments about $15 to adjust for the increase. The utility also is also waiving the policy barring customers who have been in the system less than a year from using Equal Pay.
About half of the natural gas customers in Wahoo have received their bills and notices about the increase at this time, Hurst said. So far, there have been few complaints.
“There’s been a lot of relief that it was not a much more dramatic increase,” he said.
Although Wahoo Utilities was in perhaps the best position it could have been under the circumstances, Hurst said they will look for ways to prevent this from happening again. They are discussing purchasing options with Clayton Energy and may update technology to include the use of synthetic natural gas.
“We definitely are not going to sit around with our feet flat,” Hurst said. “We’re going to keep looking at different options over the next year.”
The utility company is overseen by a five-member board made up citizens and customers who live in the community. Hurst said the benefit of a publicly-owned utility is the fact that they can use cash reserves and other methods to offset rate hikes for customers.
“So the cash reserves are the customers’ money and that’s who we treat it as a public utility,” Hurst said.
Hurst said there are local and state agencies that can provide assistance for those customers who cannot afford the price hike. Go to www.wahoonewspaper.com for more information.