Frontier Coop, OOP, Inc. enter purchase agreement

WAHOO – Frontier Cooperative has entered into a purchase agreement with OOP, Inc. (Otte Oil and Propane) of Wahoo. Subject to customary closing conditions, Frontier Coop would acquire OOP Inc.’s Agronomy Business unit, which has locations in Abie, Colon, Wahoo and Weston. The transaction is expected to be effective mid-October.

The purchase agreement does not include or affect the energy business of Otte Oil and Propane.

“Frontier Coop is excited for this opportunity to expand our service offering and continue upon the strong customer commitment and foundation that was built by the Otte family business,” said Frontier Cooperative CEO Jeremy Wilhelm.

Under the agreement, agronomy employees previously employed by OOP, Inc. agronomy will be employed by Frontier Cooperative and will continue to focus on providing an excellent customer experience.

“One reason we choose Frontier Coop, is that we believe Frontier will carry on our family’s legacy of providing high-quality service to the producers in the area,” said Steve Otte, owner OOP, Inc.

The company will operate as Frontier Cooperative, with the home office in Lincoln. Frontier Coop will then operate approximately 60 grain, agronomy, energy and feed locations across 14 counties in eastern Nebraska.

Questions can be directed to Jeremy Wilhelm, CEO Frontier Cooperative (402-937-1800) or Steve Otte, owner OOP, Inc. (402-443-3563).