Free concussion program offered to area schools

With Columbus’s recommendation, Hall presented it to SMC. She said if all schools in the county were to participate, it would cost SMC about $5,000 and the schools nothing.

Nothing is set in stone yet, Hall said, but SMC has had a lot of interest from schools and their athletic trainers. She hopes to launch the program in January with any schools that are interested, but some schools have already purchased ImPACT programming for the year which means they might not start until the 2021-2022 school year.

Hall said that she had wanted to switch programs even earlier because the ImPACT program had become invalid for concussion testing. Simply put, the test didn’t vary as much or grow with students as they develop.

“If you look at their mental maturity and how their brain develops year from year, just think of a high school freshman to a high school junior,” Hall said. “They take it so often they have a learning effect to it.”

The previous program also did not provide the same level of communication and accommodation for all parties like XLNTBrain does. Not only does it help coaches and athletes to know when to return to play through a visual tracker, it also supplements parents with factual information through an educational video and sends messages to teachers about academic accommodations.