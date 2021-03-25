Foundation scholarships open for applicants

WAVERLY – The District 145 Foundation for Education is offering 45 different scholarships to Waverly High School students intending on attending college in the fall.
On March 10, the foundation, also known as the fiscal agency for the district, launched a website where for seniors can apply for these scholarships. Seniors will have until April 4 to submit their applications.
Foundation Executive Director Sara Martin said they were able to offer $5,000 more in scholarships this year than they were able to in 2020. Of the 45 scholarships, 12 of those scholarships were established in honor of someone who has influenced the community.
“Those are local people who had an impact in our community in one way or another,” Martin said. “Their legacy is celebrated now in the program that we have going at the high school.”
Some of those names include, Billy Schuelke, Harry W. Bell, John Tucker, Lynn and Carleen Dowding, Larry Malick, Victoria Schuler, Jean (Crawford) Westland and Papa Tom Bowlin.
The John Tucker Voice of the Vikings Memorial Scholarship and Lynn and Carleen Dowding Memorial Scholarship are two new scholarships offered this year.
John Tucker “was a Viking through and through” and donated his time by giving back to his community through volunteer coaching for 35 years and promotion of Waverly activities.
“John (‘Tucker’ as he was called) became known as the ‘Voice of the Vikings’ as the volunteer announcer for home football, boys and girls basketball, and volleyball games,” his scholarship description read. “He was the booming voice in Waverly athletics for over 40 years.”
Tucker also owned the True Value Hardware Story in Waverly for 44 years. Tucker passed away in May of 2018 as a well-valued member of the community and veteran.
His scholarship will award $1,000 to a WHS student “who has demonstrated these characteristics and also demonstrated the value of participating in community service for others.”
“He was a big part of our small town,” his scholarship description said.
Another big part of the small city that is Waverly would be Lynn and Carleen Dowding. According to the scholarship description, Carleen graduated from Waverly High School and her husband Lynn graduated from Alvo-Eagle High School.
The couple raised four kids in Alvo. All four kids also attended and graduated from Waverly High School. In 1970, Carleen became a bus driver for the district until she became the transportation director in 2000, which she held until her death on March 25, 2020.
Carleen treated her students as though they were her own children or grandchildren always greeting them with a smile.
“She always enjoyed the fact that she hauled multiple generations of the same family on her busses,” the description read.
Lynn also worked as a substitute bus driver for several years. The couple also supported 4-H, FFA and organized the Waverly Vikings Alumni Basketball Tournament. This scholarship will award a student $250 and will allow Lynn and Carleen’s memory to live on.
“No matter what was going on, whoever they were talking to in the moment, they always made you feel like you were the most important person in their lives,” the description read.
After April 4, Martin said the applications will be reviewed by community members and foundation board members throughout the month of April. Nearing the end of April, letters will be sent out to scholarship winners informing them that they are invited to the Honors Convocation Ceremony on May 5.
At this event, the students will learn which scholarship they received and have an opportunity to meet the person who established the scholarship or the family of the loved one the scholarship is named for.
“It’s emotional because you’ve got people connecting someone who’s passed who they adored to someone that they’re investing in for the future,” Martin said.
The foundations work to put together these scholarships help to provide WHS graduates with opportunities for “top-notch higher education” ultimately creating a well-built future for the district which is why the investment in the scholarship program is so important.
“The investment is worth the time,” Martin said. “It’s worth the time and the money.”