Foundation scholarships open for applicants

“She always enjoyed the fact that she hauled multiple generations of the same family on her busses,” the description read.

Lynn also worked as a substitute bus driver for several years. The couple also supported 4-H, FFA and organized the Waverly Vikings Alumni Basketball Tournament. This scholarship will award a student $250 and will allow Lynn and Carleen’s memory to live on.

“No matter what was going on, whoever they were talking to in the moment, they always made you feel like you were the most important person in their lives,” the description read.

After April 4, Martin said the applications will be reviewed by community members and foundation board members throughout the month of April. Nearing the end of April, letters will be sent out to scholarship winners informing them that they are invited to the Honors Convocation Ceremony on May 5.

At this event, the students will learn which scholarship they received and have an opportunity to meet the person who established the scholarship or the family of the loved one the scholarship is named for.