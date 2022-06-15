Fisher relishing opportunity to make a difference for Mets

SYRACUSE, New York – On May 31, Yutan native and former Platte Valley and University of Nebraska pitcher Nate Fisher was called up to the Triple-A Mets from the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. This puts Fisher one step away from the ultimate goal of reaching the majors with the New York Mets.

“It’s definitely a very good feeling and I am thankful for it,” Fisher said. “Obviously it’s not the end goal, but getting to Triple-A again is something I worked hard for. Hopefully, I can put myself in a position to get to the major leagues. I am just trying to make the most of the opportunity.”

This is the second time in two seasons that Fisher has reached the Triple-A level. Last season in July he made one start for the Tacoma Rainiers, who are the Triple-A affiliate for the Seattle Mariners.

His call up came after a good start to the season with the Double-A Rumble Ponies. In 28.2 innings pitched on the year, Fisher had a 3.77 ERA with an impressive 40 strikeouts. That is the same amount of strikeouts he had in all of 2019 and is nearly as many strikeouts as he had in 2021 where he recorded 47.

“I have been throwing a lot of strikes, mixing up a lot of the pitches I’ve been throwing, and have just been able to get the hitters off balance,” Fisher said. “My goal when I go out there is to just throw strikes and let the defense go to work. The rest takes care of itself.”

The road for Fisher to get to where he is at with the Mets has been like most minor leaguers trying to get a major league roster spot. Full of lots of unexpected turns and challenges.

One of the more significant ones for Fisher came back during COVID-19 when the Minor League Baseball season was suspended. It came after the first year for Fisher with the Mariners and had him rethinking what his next move was going to be.

He ended up using that time to better himself not only on the field but off the field as well. While training he got his masters degree and was also holding down a full time job at First National Bank in Omaha.

When the Minor Leagues started back up in 2021, Fisher was lucky enough to get a call from the Mariners who stated they were interested in signing him again. It was a moment that Fisher was hoping for, but knew wasn’t a guarantee.

“COVID was definitely a weird year for me balancing a work life and training,” Fisher said. “I didn’t know along with everybody else when or if it was going to end. I knew I had my own future I had to look out for. I think everything kind of shook out the way it’s supposed to and now here we are.”

A year after dealing with the shutdown of the 2020 Minor League season, Fisher experienced his next career hurdle, which was free agency. After not resigning with the Mariners, he was picked up by the Mets at the end of November 2021.

“Going to New York I didn’t know anybody,” Fisher said. “It’s been a really great meeting the guys and they have been super welcoming. It’s been a great experience and I had a great experience with Seattle as well.”

When asked what is the toughest part about the long baseball season, Fisher stated it’s being away from loved ones for extended periods of time. You essentially hit the road with your teammates and coaches for several months.

“Being away from your family and friends,” Fisher said. “You pack up and you’re gone for six to seven months out of the year. You come back home and get to see your family in the offseason and then spring training rolls around in February and you pack it up and do it all over again.”

Even through the struggles, the one thing that keeps Fisher focused is the dream of making the Major Leagues. Something that has to mean a little bit more at the current moment with the Mets leading the National League East and looking like a playoff contender.

“That’s what you work your butt off all offseason for and put all the work in for,” Fisher said. “You just try to keep getting better and better and just make the most of every opportunity. I am trying to be ready for that moment. There are always going to be bumps and bruises along the way, but you just got to keep your head down and believe in yourself always.”

In his first start for Syracuse on June 4, Fisher didn’t pitch the way he wanted, giving up three earned runs, with one strikeout in two innings of work. He rebounded from that outing by going three innings with no runs given up and three strikeouts on June 10.