Faces In The Hall: Waverly sophomore selected for Carnegie Hall performance

WAVERLY — Madison Johnson doesn’t think she’s anything special.

She’s got her interests and her own set of skills, like most high school kids. The Waverly sophomore is on the school’s speech team, she likes to sing and she plays a lead character in the Waverly Theatre Company’s varsity one-act play. She likes to read, too; mystery and fantasy books are her favorite, especially “The Lord of the Rings” series.

And she thinks of herself as a half-decent flutist. A half-decent flutist who was selected this month to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York in the prestigious Honors Performance Series.

“When I’m practicing, I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I suck,’” Johnson said. “And then when I get into things, I’m like, oh, maybe I don’t suck that much.”

Young musicians submit applications — complete with essays and recorded auditions — to be considered for the Honors Performance Series. Students apply for one of five ensembles, each made up of about 100 musicians. Waverly High School Band Director Brady Rohlfs said only four of his students have qualified for the Honors Performance Series in his 13 years teaching at the school.

One of those four was Johnson’s older brother, Cody, in 2019.

“My brother did it, and I was like, ‘Wow, this seems like a really cool experience,’” Johnson said.

So she auditioned as an eighth grader, but the series was canceled that year due to COVID-19. She tried again last year as a freshman, but she wasn’t accepted — she says she may have forgotten about the application deadline until it was a week away.

She didn’t want to make that mistake this year. But the deadline snuck up on her again.

“Like three weeks before, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m auditioning for this,’” Johnson said. “But then I auditioned, and I was like, ‘I’ve got to get in this time.’”

In her application, she submitted a recording of a selection that she knew well from rehearsing it ad nauseam for last year’s All-State Band festival. She was also required to record her recital of an assigned scale. But she had a leg up this year, as the scale was similar to the one involved in her previous applications.

Still, she says she wasn’t confident that she would be selected — she had already gotten her hopes up two times before.

But, a few Fridays ago, her mom urgently called to her in the bleachers at Viking Stadium after Johnson had wrapped up a marching band performance.

“And she showed me the email, and she was like, ‘You just got accepted!’” Johnson said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, that’s crazy!’”

The Honors Performance Series takes place Feb. 1 through Feb. 5, and Johnson said she’s not totally sure what to expect. She knows she’ll rehearse under world-class conductors, and she’ll get to see a Broadway play. She said she’s excited to see Times Square for a second time, too.

“New York is definitely an interesting place,” she said. “There’s a lot of weird things that you’ll see, but it’s really cool.”

Johnson’s skill hasn’t come without dedication, though. She has taken private flute lessons for the past three years, and she said her teacher and Rohlfs have both played a part in shaping her love for the instrument. Rohlfs said it’s always a treat for him to see students’ extra effort pay off.

“When students put in this much work, it’s a real exciting moment to see them make it into something like the Honors Performance Series and be rewarded for their hard work, like Madison does,” Rohlfs said.

Johnson still has more than two years left at Waverly High School, but she’s already thinking about her next steps. She accompanied her brother on a college visit to their mom’s alma mater, Kansas State University, where Johnson was able to meet with the school’s band director. She said she could see herself heading to the Midwest’s Manhattan.

But wherever she ends up, she wants to play in the marching band. And whatever she does, she hopes to outdo her brother.

“He’s also really good,” Johnson said. “And I want to beat him at everything that we’ve done.”