Elgert, Richmond lead Chieftain golf team at state

KEARNEY – The Yutan Chieftain golf team ended up fifth at the 2021 Class C Nebraska State Golf Championships held at the Kearney Country Club on May 25-26.

The Chieftains shot a two-day total of 706. Yutan finished with a 354 on day one and improved to a 352 on day two.

Senior Will Elgert finished in a tie for 11th at the meet after carding a two-day total of 165 in Kearney.

Elgert finished with an 80 on day one. His round featured three birdies, including two in a row on holes 10 and 11, he finished with 40’s on both sides.

He struggled to an 85 on day two. After shooting 39 on his opening nine, Elgert struggled to a 46 on the back side. An eight on the Par 4 12th hole led to 10-over par score on the back side.

Junior Jake Richmond finished in a tie for 13th at the state meet after finishing one shot behind Elgert with a two-day total of 166.

Richmond struggled on day one, finishing with an 18-over par score of 89.

He played much better on day two, tying for the second best round of the day. Richmond signed for a 77 on Wednesday, which included a tidy two-over par 37 on the front side.

Other Yutan sores at the state meet included Jude Elgert (94-90, 184), Brady Timm (91-100, 191) and Sam Petersen (100-110, 210).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.