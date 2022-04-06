East Butler opens up season with solid performances at Yutan

YUTAN- Like most early meets in the season; it was a battle against the elements at the Yutan relays on March 29. Despite this, East Butler was able to walk away with some solid finishes in their first meet of the year, getting fourth in the girl’s team race with 48 points and seventh on the boy’s side by scoring 22.

“We had a good meet to start the season,” East Butler Head Coach Dale Nielsen said. “We managed to get the entire team into the competition, even with some kids outside their normal events, and the effort was really good.”

Noah Paseka was the top finisher on the boy’s side for the Tigers with a throw of 40-08.75. Getting eighth place was Vincent Hageman with a toss of 36-00.50 and Nolan Kocian ended up getting 19th place with a mark of 30-09.50.

In the boy’s long jump, Alex Pierce ended up getting a fourth place with a jump of 18-04.50. Coming in 13th place overall was Carson Borgman with a mark of 16-10.50.

On top of medaling in the shot put, Paseka got fifth place in the discus with a toss of 104-05. Six spots back in 11th were Vincent Hageman with a mark of 86-06 and Nolan Kocian took 14th with a throw of 82-02.

Ryan Sullivan was the only triple jumper for the East Butler boys at the meet. He ended up grabbing a medal with a fifth place performance with a mark of 38-06.50.

On the track, the Tiger’s best performance came in the Boys Distance Medley. They got a fifth place with a time of 48.44.

East Butler also got a first place performance in the field on the girl’s side when Haley Klement won the high jump. She ended up going 5-00, while teammates Avery Harrington and Hannah Strizek took 10th and 11th by going 4-00.

“Our field event performers did especially well,” Nielsen said. “Haley Klement in the high jump had a great day with a career best jump, and our throwers all started with some excellent marks. We are looking for improvement and getting everyone healthy in the next couple of weeks, but this was a nice start to the season.”

In the discus throw, Sydney Pernicek reached the medal stand with a heave of 93-08. Taking ninth place was Carynn Bongers with a toss of 80-06 and Katie Heise got 14th place with a mark of 63-01.

Not far behind Pernicek performance in the discus was Sierra Rhynalds who got fourth in the shot put with a throw of 31-08.75. Right behind her was Bongers in fifth with a mark of 31-01 and Addie Kriz took 15th place with a toss of 26-04.

The Tigers were able to pull through with two third-place finishes on the track in relay events. The hurdle shuttle relay team for East Butler ran a 43.96 and the 4x100 relay team of Klement, Lindsey Prochaska, Miranda Strizek, and Meagan Janak clocked a 56.40.

Next week the Tigers will be competing at the Malcolm Invite on April 6. The rest of the results from the Yutan Relays for East Butler can be found below.

Girls 4x200 Yard Relay: 7. East Butler (Addie Kriz, Ariel, Niemann, Katie Heise, and Morgan Havlovic) 2:25.45; Boys 4x200 Yard Relay: 9. East Butler (Noah Paseka, Nolan Kocian, Carson Borgman, and Trenton Van Veldhuizen) 1:57.84; Girls 4x400 Yard Relay: 4. East Butler (Leah Bongers, Avery Harrington, Mackennah Spatz, and Miranda Strizek) 4:59.25; Boys 4x800 Yard Relay: 6. East Butler (Alex Pierce, Ryan Sullivan, Colby Jirovsky, and Tye Clark) 4:08.37; Girls 4x800 Yard Relay: 5. East Butler (Haley Sebranek, Nevayla Hilton, Malorie Spatz, and Rylie Biltoft) 12:38.04; Boys 4x400 yard Relay: 6. East Butler (Blaine Orta, Kale Glasshoff, Kyle Heise, and Dustin Jelinek) 11:14.79; Girls 800 Sprint Relay: 5. East Butler (Meagan Janak, Miranda Strizek, Lindsey Prochaska, and Madison DeWitt) 2:14.35; Boys 800 Sprint Relay: 8. East Butler (Carson Borgman, Michael Janak, Colby Jirovsky, Michael Janak, and Tye Clark) 1:58.74; Girls Distance Medley: 5. East Butler (Meagan Janak, Miranda Strizek, Lindsey Prochaska, and Madison DeWitt) 2:14.35; Boys Distance Medley: 8. East Butler: (Alex Pierce, Trenton VanVeldhuizen, Blaine Orta, and Dakoda Schneider) 4:37.04; Girls Distance Medley: 4. East Butler (Mackennah Spatz, Haley Sebranek, Malorie Spatz, and Reece Kozisek) 15:14.64; Boys Distance Medley: 7. East Butler (Alex Pierce, Reid Glasshoff, Dakoda Schneider, and Joe Urban) 13:57.44; Girls Long Jump: 17. Madison DeWitt 11-05, 20. Saige Patocka 11-00.25; Girls Triple Jump: 9. Saige Patocka 23-07, 10. Avery Harrington 22-06.50.