Early lead doesn’t last for Panthers in loss to Eagles

AURORA –The Blue River softball team’s season came to an end in the B-7 Subdistrict Tournament in Aurora on Oct. 4. The Panthers hung around for several innings against the top-seeded Huskies, but in the end, lost 10-2.

“We hung right with them through 4.5 innings,” Blue River Coach Greg Jahde said. “Then their bats came alive. I thought our defense was good and our girls competed well. Aurora is just a really good team.”

In the bottom of the second, Aurora scored the first run of the game on a single with two runners on base. The Panthers tied the game with a flyout to center by Alexa Carter that allowed Rylie Carter to tag up and score.

The Huskies tacked on one run in the fourth, then added a five-spot in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to blow the game wide open. A hit to center by Sophia Renner that Aurora made an error on allowed Rylie Carter to score.

Pitching five innings in the loss was Autumn Lindsley. She had no strikeouts and gave up 10 earned runs.

The only RBI recorded by Blue River was by Alexa Carter.