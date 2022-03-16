District 145: Kappler to resign from school board, option enrollment capacity set

WAVERLY – The Waverly School District 145 Board of Education will be looking for a new member in June after current Ward 2 representative Robin Kappler resigns.

The board approved Kappler’s resignation at its March 8 regular meeting. She has served on the Board of Education since she was appointed to a vacant seat in 2018.

Kappler said her family will move to Hastings, where she will be the onsite administrator for the newly opened Bryan College of Health Sciences at Hastings College. Kappler is a Hastings native and attended Adams Central Public Schools. Her parents live in Hastings, too.

“Everything just kind of fell into place,” Kappler said. “It’s a good decision for not just me, but my whole family was involved in the decision.”

Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell thanked Kappler for her time on the board and for being a diligent voter on board issues.

“You’ve been a really good board member because you’ve taken the time to learn things and you’ve educated yourself on processes and why things happen,” Worrell said to Kappler. “You’re not quick to make a judgment on something until you have all the facts, and I appreciate that very much. So, it’s a real bummer.”

The next step for the board is to appoint a new member to represent Ward 2, and it will have 45 days to do so once Kappler’s resignation is effective on June 7. In the past, the board has filled open seats by using an application process, Board of Education President Andy Grosshans said. Worrell and Grosshans suggested the board take that route again.

Grosshans said the board has notified the public about vacancies in the past via email and by giving notice on the district’s website. The board did not make a formal decision at the March meeting regarding the process it will use to fill Kappler’s seat.

In other school board news, the board set the option enrollment capacities for its school buildings in the 2022-23 calendar year.

In years previous to 2021-22, option enrollment capacities were set by subtracting the number of projected students from the capacity in each grade, Worrell said. For example, if Hamlow Elementary’s third-grade class had 95 students and its capacity was 110 students, the number of option students allowed would have been 15.

That changed when the board set capacities for the 2021-22 school year. The maximum option enrollment students allowed in the district’s elementary schools is five, and few of the grades at Waverly Middle School and Waverly High School are allowing any option students because they are above capacity.

A similar system was presented and approved for the 2022-23 school year. Worrell said the system used prior to 2021-22 sometimes created irregular class sizes, which, along with the district’s regular growth, was a reason to adopt a new approach.

Grosshans said limiting the district’s option enrollment students in coming years will be important, especially as graduating class sizes of 200 students or more are likely to arrive within the next five years.

Worrell also said the district is likely to remain a “negative option district” into the future, which means the district will continue to have more students opting out of the district than opting in. Schools receive state funding to support option enrollment students. He said Waverly loses many students to Lincoln Public Schools because Lincoln is growing toward District 145’s western boundary.

