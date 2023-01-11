Darling, Ricketts lead Wahoo to third place

CONESTOGA – In a 15-team tournament at Conestoga on Jan.2, the Wahoo girls wrestling team took home third place with 111 points. Winning the meet was Millard South with 188 points and Crete came in second with 175.

Taking first place at 115 and 170 pounds were Grace Darling and Kaylee Ricketts.

Darling started the tournament by pinning Dianna Jilej of Crete and Jaina Chlopek of Millard South in 1:25 and 1:29. In the title match, she took down Alex Plowman of Conestoga with another pin in 1:23.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Ricketts pinned Faith Bonar of Omaha Skutt Catholic in 1:51. She then knocked off Aileen Rueda of Crete and Rowyn Wiltgen of Millard South by pin in 2:00 and 3:05 in the Semifinals and the Championship.

Megan Robinson and Jessi Hasenkamp both earned second place at 135 and 145 pounds, respectively.

Robison got a bye in her first round match and then pinned Morgan Hensch of Conestoga and Maquency Davis of Papillion-La Vista South in 2:18 and 4:23. In the finals, she was pinned by Naomi Sohriakoff of Millard South in 0:55.

For Hasenkamp, she earned two quick pins in 0:16 and 0:46 against Annalyse Walton of Papillion-La Vista South and Jaysie Garcia-Abalos of Blair. She wasn’t able to keep her momentum going into the finals where she was pinned in 2:56 by Maggie Fiene of Conestoga.

Katie Elder ended the day with a 2-1 record and got fifth place at 125 pounds. In Consolation Round Two, she pinned Meagan Petersen of Papillion-Vista South in 0:38 and then did the same thing to Alex Plowman of Conestoga in 3:18 in the fifth place match.

Later in the week on Jan. 7, the Warriors took home another third place finish, this time at the Malcolm Invite with 124 points. Grand Island was the team champion with 170 points and Conestoga finished second with 129.

Earning another gold medal performance at 170 pounds was Ricketts. She went 3-0 on the day with three pins.

Lanta Hintz at 155 pounds, Hasenkamp at 145 and Robinson at 140 went 3-1 and got second place. Elder at 120 pounds and Darling at 115 both got third and had a 5-1 and 4-1 record.

This week Wahoo was at the Schuyler Invite starting at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.